By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Nov 2 The MILA bourse, which integrates
the stock exchanges of Colombia, Chile and Peru, could see
higher volume next year despite its weak debut in May, stock
brokers from the region said.
MILA, which cross-lists shares of companies listed in the
three countries' bourses, has generated only about $3.8 million
in additional volume since it started, according to Chile's
stock exchange.
Technical snafus and worries over different tax rules
caused early hiccups. More recently, volatile global markets
have made new investors cautious.
But strong economic growth in Peru, Chile and Colombia
should help attract more capital to MILA over the longer-term,
brokers say.
"We believe at the pace we are going, halfway through next
year we should start seeing higher volumes," Daniel Velandia of
Colombia's Correval brokerage told Reuters.
MILA is the region's second largest market after Brazil in
terms of market capitalization, at $691 billion, and the
largest in Latin America in terms of the number of companies
listed, 565.
For some, it's time to consider opportunity buys as the
Lima .IGRA, Santiago .IPSA and Bogota .IGBC bourses have
fallen an average of 13 percent so far this year, in line with
volatility of global financial markets.
"One recommendation is to start buying, now is a good time.
The three bourses are undervalued," said Jorge Monsante,
general manager of Peru's Credibolsa.
Others say the sound economic fundamentals of Chile, Peru
and Colombia, which were all able to recovery quickly from the
2008 global financial crisis, favors the MILA project.
"It's no secret that Chile, Peru and Colombia are the best
performing economies in Latin America, and whenever the
problems of the global economy are resolved, we will see
substantial capital inflows to the region, probably through the
MILA," said Velandia.
Colombia's economy is expected to grow 5 percent in 2011,
while Chile and Peru are both seen expanding 6.5 percent.
While Chile's bourse has the most liquid market and is the
most diverse in terms of companies listed, the three indices
are thought to be complementary.
Around half of Peru's bourse consists of mining stocks,
while Colombia's is dominated by energy companies and Chile's
represents many retail and service companies.
"Our clients are showing more interest in learning about
Peruvian or Colombian companies, knowing where to invest, and
what the advantages are, and this shows that in 2012 we could
see an upward trend the MILA," said Pamela Auszenker, the
assistant manager of equities at brokerage BCI of Chile.
