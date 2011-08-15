LONDON Aug 15 Zinc price gains in July were more than wiped out in early August as worries intensified about global economic prospects, and further price declines could trigger mine production cuts in China, and help reduce surplus supply.

"If prices fall below $2,000 then we would expect a lot of Chinese mine production to stop," said Giles Lloyd of industry consultants CRU Group.

"That would be quite good for the market in the long term," he added.

In 2010, China mined 3.7 million tonnes of zinc, accounting for 30 percent of world mine output, according to figures from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

The London Metal Exchange (LME) three-months zinc price was last indicated at $2,180 a tonne. Early last week it fell to $2,034.25, its lowest since last November.

Fastmarkets analyst Will Adams thought zinc prices had further to fall in the next month or so, possibly to as low as $1,900 a tonne.

While world zinc production is on the rise, consumption is not especially strong.

"Demand for zinc, at least from the steel industry, is not at 100 percent at the moment. It varies from company to company, but I'd guess it's at between 80-90 percent," a consumer, who buys zinc to galvanise steel, said.

Below are some of the more significant recent developments in production, stocks and prices that may continue to influence the direction of the market in 2011.

PRODUCTION

July 29 - Exxaro said it would cease operations at its unprofitable Zincor refinery after measures to sell the asset failed. Exxaro has said it plans to exit the zinc business and focus on growing other, more lucrative, parts of its operations, especially coal and iron ore.

July 14 - China produced 2,574,000 tonnes of refined zinc in the first half of the year, up 6.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Output of mined zinc rose by 10.3 percent over the same period to reach 1,891,000 tonnes.

July 12 - China has ordered local governments to phase out a total 2.04 million tonnes of aluminium, copper, lead and zinc smelting capacity in 2011 as part of a multi-year plan to crack down on energy-intensive and polluting industries, raising the target by 13 percent from an earlier one set in May. The new zinc smelting capacity closure target is 338,300 tonnes a year, up slightly from a previous 337,000.

July 6 - Peru's federation of mining unions called off plans for a two-day nationwide strike in the mining powerhouse this week, a union leader said.

PRICES

Zinc prices ended July at $2,490 a tonne, up from $2,365 as the market showed a general upwards bias and shrugged off sharp increases in LME stocks.

The month's high of $2,539.50 was recorded on July 27. But prices fell sharply in early August as worries intensified over a spreading debt crisis and slowing economic growth.

Early last week, three-months fell to $2,034.25 a tonne.

Despite continued wariness, losses were partially recouped under the influence of the LME benchmark copper contract.

In July, the twice-yearly Reuters base metals price poll put the median average for zinc cash prices at $2,360 a tonne for 2011 and at $2,453 for 2012.

According to the January poll zinc prices were expected to average $2,425 a tonne this year compared with an average of $2,159 last year.

STOCKS

LME zinc stocks ended July at 889,325 tonnes, up from 860,750 tonnes the previous month.

Inventories jumped sharply in the early part of the month, following hefty deliveries into New Orleans warehouses, which house more than 60 percent of the LME total.

Stocks pulled up just short of the psychological 900,000 tonnes barrier at 894,825 tonnes, their highest in over 16 years.

The uptrend halted and moves tended to be more subdued after that, but even so inventories did not stray far from those highs.

At the end of July, LME zinc stocks equated to 25-1/2 days of demand.

Even so, consumers face shortages as bank financing deals have tied up around 60 percent of LME inventories, some analysts estimate.

Meanwhile, deliverable Shanghai zinc stocks were 400,571 tonnes at the end of July, little changed from a month earlier.

Western world commercial stocks of zinc were 1,337 tonnes or 10.3 weeks of demand at the end of May, up from 1.299 million or 10.0 weeks the previous month and 1.163 million tonnes or 10.0 weeks at the end of 2010.

(3000 Xtra users can access Reuters Metal Production Database (MPD) by clicking on: here) (Compiled by Karen Norton; editing by James Jukwey)