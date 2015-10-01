NEW YORK Oct 1 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills that mature from now into year-end stayed in negative
territory on Thursday as a measure that extends funding for
federal agencies to Dec. 11 will unlikely allow the government
to soon increase sales of ultra short-term debt.
The Treasury Department has been shrinking the sizes of its
T-bill offerings in anticipation of the government hitting its
statutory borrowing limit later this year.
In addition to falling supply, safehaven demand due to
recent market turmoil had pushed T-bill rates into record
negative levels in September.
T-bill rates on issues that come due next Thursday through
Dec. 31 were last quoted at -0.003 percent to -0.023 percent,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)