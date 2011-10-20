* Prime money funds cut French paper by 42 pct in Sept

* Funds reduced European bank exposure by 14 pct

* European banks still have big presence in prime funds

* Funds raised Aussie, Canadian, Japanese, U.S. holdings

NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. money market funds slashed their holdings of French bank securities in September amid growing fears about their high exposure to Greece, which is at risk of default, according to a Fitch Ratings report released on Thursday.

Prime money market funds that it tracks scaled back their exposure of short-term debt issued by French banks to 6.7 percent at the end of September of their total assets, a 42 percent drop from 11.2 percent at the end of August, the rating agency said.

The funds reduced their overall asset exposure to European banks by 14 percent in September from August, Fitch said.

Banks sell certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other securities to money funds to raise cash to make loans and fund trades.

Prime money market funds buy these securities because of their higher yields compared to the less risky U.S. government debt. Since the flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis, prime money fund operators have scaled back their holdings of all European bank paper.

Since the end of May, U.S. prime money funds have cut their European exposure by 37 percent, Fitch said.

During this period, they reduced French exposure the most by 62 percent, followed by Germany which fell by 40 percent and United Kingdom which declined by 26 percent.

As these money funds slashed their European exposure, they increased their investments in Australian, Canadian, Japanese and U.S. bank securities in September.

Among these perceived safer countries, prime money funds had the heaviest exposure in Canada which accounted for 10.7 percent of their assets at the end of September, up from 10.0 percent in August.

Fitch based its analysis on 10 of the biggest prime funds with combined assets of $654 billion at end of September. They represent about 45 percent of the $1.47 trillion in assets managed by all prime money funds. Prime funds represent a tad more than half of the $2.6 trillion U.S. money fund industry.

Still, European banks have a sizable presence in U.S. money funds. Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), Rabobank, Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) represent 18 percent of these funds' total assets, Fitch said.

Overall, European banks accounted for 37.7 percent of prime fund investments at the end of September, down from 42.1 percent in August and a recent peak of 55.2 percent in the second half of 2009.

As of September, these funds had no holdings of bank paper from Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal, which are the other euro zone nations struggling to high public indebtedness along with Greece, Fitch said.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)