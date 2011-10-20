* Prime money funds cut French paper by 42 pct in Sept
* Funds reduced European bank exposure by 14 pct
* European banks still have big presence in prime funds
* Funds raised Aussie, Canadian, Japanese, U.S. holdings
NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. money market funds
slashed their holdings of French bank securities in September
amid growing fears about their high exposure to Greece, which
is at risk of default, according to a Fitch Ratings report
released on Thursday.
Prime money market funds that it tracks scaled back their
exposure of short-term debt issued by French banks to 6.7
percent at the end of September of their total assets, a 42
percent drop from 11.2 percent at the end of August, the rating
agency said.
The funds reduced their overall asset exposure to European
banks by 14 percent in September from August, Fitch said.
Banks sell certificates of deposit, commercial paper,
repurchase agreements and other securities to money funds to
raise cash to make loans and fund trades.
Prime money market funds buy these securities because of
their higher yields compared to the less risky U.S. government
debt. Since the flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis, prime
money fund operators have scaled back their holdings of all
European bank paper.
Since the end of May, U.S. prime money funds have cut their
European exposure by 37 percent, Fitch said.
During this period, they reduced French exposure the most
by 62 percent, followed by Germany which fell by 40 percent and
United Kingdom which declined by 26 percent.
As these money funds slashed their European exposure, they
increased their investments in Australian, Canadian, Japanese
and U.S. bank securities in September.
Among these perceived safer countries, prime money funds
had the heaviest exposure in Canada which accounted for 10.7
percent of their assets at the end of September, up from 10.0
percent in August.
Fitch based its analysis on 10 of the biggest prime funds
with combined assets of $654 billion at end of September. They
represent about 45 percent of the $1.47 trillion in assets
managed by all prime money funds. Prime funds represent a tad
more than half of the $2.6 trillion U.S. money fund industry.
Still, European banks have a sizable presence in U.S. money
funds. Svenska Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST), Rabobank, Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP
Paribas (BNPP.PA) represent 18 percent of these funds' total
assets, Fitch said.
Overall, European banks accounted for 37.7 percent of prime
fund investments at the end of September, down from 42.1
percent in August and a recent peak of 55.2 percent in the
second half of 2009.
As of September, these funds had no holdings of bank paper
from Ireland, Italy, Spain and Portugal, which are the other
euro zone nations struggling to high public indebtedness along
with Greece, Fitch said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)