NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. interest rates futures
rose on Thursday with federal funds futures for mid-2016 and
early 2017 delivery hitting contract highs on bets the Federal
Reserve may not raise rates until 2016 due to worries about a
weakening global economy.
Fed funds futures implied traders see an 11 percent chance
the U.S. central bank would end its near zero rate policy at its
October, unchanged from Wednesday's close, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch program.
They suggested traders priced in a 35 percent of a Fed rate
hike in December and a 46 percent likelihood of a Fed rate
increase in January.
