By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 19 The apparent unwinding of
some expectations for another imminent round of Federal Reserve
quantitative monetary easing sent U.S. Treasury yields higher
last week, yet this dynamic was less evident in the Eurodollar
forward curve for interest rates.
Signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have made
economists rethink how aggressive the Fed needs to be in
monetary stimulus and led some to see chances the bank could
raise interest rates sooner rather than later.
That Eurodollar futures contracts for 2014 -- when many
analysts see a chance the Fed could raise rates -- do not
reflect higher borrowing costs casts doubt on this prognosis for
higher rates.
"Rising Treasury yields historically have signaled to Fed
officials that their policy is off-base, but (have the affected
Fed policy expectations been) embodied by the Eurodollar forward
curve for interest rates? Not yet," said Chris Rupkey, managing
director and chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in New York.
The forward curve of short-term interest rates, Eurodollar
futures which trade at a spread above the Fed funds rate, had
risen just 14 basis points to 1.435 percent as of Friday, for
the December 2014 eurodollar futures contract.
It stood at 1.295 percent on January 24, 2012 when the Fed
made its funds rate forecasts.
The Fed said following its January policy meeting that
economic conditions are likely to warrant exceptionally low
rates at least through late 2014.
At that time, six of 17 Federal Open Market Committee
policymakers foresaw the Fed funds rate at 1.5 percent or higher
at the end of 2014, six saw rates unchanged at 0.25 percent, and
five thought the Fed funds rate will be 0.5 percent to 1.0
percent.
"Ten-year Treasuries would have to move up higher, probably
above 2.75 percent to start affecting Fed expectations for the
future path of the Fed funds target," he said.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 2.35 percent on
Monday.
Three-month Libor rates, meanwhile, were steady
at the London fixing on Monday at 0.47365 percent, 22 basis
points above a 0.25 percent Fed funds target.
Libor posted its first weekly rise in 2012 last week. The
rate has fallen from over 0.58 percent at the beginning of the
year, largely due to inexpensive three-year loans the European
Central Bank has made available to the banking system.
The ECB loans bolstered bank funding levels and gave banks
time to deal with risky sovereign debt holdings. Still, the
three-month dollar Libor rate is higher than the 0.25 percent
area where it traded in mid-2011, before concerns about European
bank health intensified.
In sales of short-term debt, the U.S. Treasury sold $33
billion in 3-month bills at a high rate of 0.095 percent,
awarding 2.64 percent of the bids at the high. It sold $31
billion in six-month bills at a high rate of 0.15 percent,
awarding 41.27 percent of bids at the high.
The ratio of bids received over those accepted in the
three-month bill sale was 4.30, the lowest since February 27.
[ID: nEAP10DJ00] The ratio of bids received over those accepted
in the six-month sale totaled 4.42 percent. [ID: nEAP10DJ01]
"Six-month auctions have been very steady in their
performance and distribution," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co.
The Federal Home Loan Bank System sold $1.0 billion of
two-year global notes due May 28, 2014 on Monday in a reopening
of an existing 1.375 percent issue. The notes were priced at
101.981 yielding 0.478 percent. The ratio of bids received to
those accepted was 2.6-to-1. The total amount now outstanding is
$4.0 billion.
