* 3-mo Libor rate eases
* 3-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap narrows
* U.S. money funds bank more aggressively on Europe
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 21 After pricing out some of
the expectations for a third round of quantitative monetary
easing, some U.S. interest rates eased a bit on Wednesday, but
in the interbank lending market, three-month Libor eased after
having been flat for several days.
The benchmark three-month London Interbank Offered Rate
(LIBOR) fixed at 0.72357 percent on Wednesday, down
from 0.73214 percent on Tuesday.
The three month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, another gauge of dollar funding risk, narrowed
to minus 58 basis points, the tightest in nine months.
The measure, which widens in times of funding stress when
investors compete for dollars, has gradually tightened from
November's minus 167.5, a level not seen since the aftermath of
Lehman Brothers' collapse in late 2008.
The relaxation was said to be tied to good economic data,
especially from the United States, and optimism among some
investors about euro zone sovereign debt. Three-year loans from
the European Central Bank (ECB) have also contributed mightily
to alleviating worries about counterparty risk.
After a week of mainly adding risk, investors tried the
reverse tack on Wednesday with global stocks drifting lower and
safe-haven government debt prices rising.
Last month, however, the latest period for which data was
available, figures on taxable money funds showed those funds
ready to participate a little more aggressively on Europe.
Money fund holdings of French bank deposits, commercial
paper and repo increased by 14 percent, returning to their
October level.
Since these holdings troughed in December, French bank
exposures have increased by 72 percent, but are still half what
they were in May 2011, said Barclays Capital market analyst
Joseph Abate.
"After reducing their exposures too far, money funds appear
to be looking for a 'happy medium' between the two extremes," he
said.
Scandinavian, German, and UK holdings by money market funds
were largely unchanged in February.
Weighted average maturities of money fund European bank
exposures also lengthened in February, consistent with overall
market "risk on" sentiment, Abate said.
As firms lock in low rates by borrowing for longer periods,
the weighted average maturity on commercial paper outstanding
has lengthened to 47 days from 39 in September, he said.
As interbank lending rates have eased, money fund investors
looking for returns benefited from increases in overnight repo
rates from January's single-digit basis points to the low teens
to mid-20s.
The rise in repo rates combined with managers' willingness
to extend average maturities has contributed to a marginal rise
in money market yields, analysts said.
"Clearly, investors and businesses are growing more
comfortable with the course of events, not just in the United
States, but in Europe," Deborah A. Cunningham, chief investment
officer for the taxable money markets and senior portfolio
manager at Federated Investment Management Company, wrote in an
analysis published earlier this month.
"On an historical basis, the current inflation rate combined
with improving economic fundamentals would indicate the federal
funds target rate easily could be 1 percent, or even 2 percent,
and still be considered very accommodative," she said. "Indeed,
in any other environment, a 1 percent target funds rate would
seem extremely low. Now, it would seem like nirvana."
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)