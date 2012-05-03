(Adds economist's quote, data; changes dateline, adds NEW YORK)
By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 2 The U.S. commercial paper
market grew in the latest week, suggesting increased interest in
lending to finance inventories and payrolls and appetite to fund
short-term corporate debt, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $14.1
billion to $939.9 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended May 2 from a seasonally adjusted $925.9 billion
outstanding a week earlier. Meanwhile, the size of the market
without seasonal adjustments grew by $3.9 billion in the latest
week to $1.0213 trillion from $1.0174 trillion.
Meanwhile, dollar-denominated three-month London Interbank
Offered Rates (Libor) fixed at 0.46585 percent on
Thursday, which was unchanged on the day. Three-month dollar
Libor rates have remained virtually unchanged for over two
weeks.
Three-month euro Libor rates eased to 0.62286
percent on Thursday from 0.62929 percent Wednesday. Three-month
euro Libor has been mostly falling steadily since touching a
recent high of 1.56 percent in June of last year.
In Europe, money markets stuck to expectations the European
Central Bank will cut rates this year after the ECB on Thursday
neither signaled further monetary easing nor eliminated the
possibility of more stimulus.
At a press conference in Spain, ECB President Mario Draghi
painted an uncertain picture of the euro zone's economy, saying
while it was likely to improve this year there were risks of a
decline. He said more time was needed to see the
impact of cheap three-year financing on the real economy and
that any exit strategy remained premature.
Euribor futures gave up gains after the comments, as traders
took profit on previously held positions. But by late trade,
they had come off their lows as some bought back into the dips.
"Hopes for a signal from the ECB that further monetary
support is in the cards were dashed today, with the central bank
still awaiting the full impact of the measures already
implemented and stressing once again the need for fiscal
consolidation and structural reforms to foster sustainable
growth," said Natascha Gewaltig, director of European economics
for Action Economics in London.
Data this week painted a bleak picture of the manufacturing
sector in the euro zone, while double-digit unemployment fueled
concerns that austerity in Europe was choking an already
sluggish economy.
Euribor interest rate futures <0#FEI:> fell as much as 3.5
ticks across the 2013 and 2014 strip after Draghi's comments,
having traded as much as 2 ticks higher when the press
conference started.
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING, said the June
contract was pricing in a close to 50 percent chance of a
25-basis-point rate cut that month, which was little changed
compared to before the press conference.
One trader said the worsening economic situation in the euro
zone had money markets players betting on more monetary easing
from the ECB, be it via a cut in interest rates, in the deposit
facility rate or by increasing the maturity on long-term
refinancing operations.
The ECB injected one trillion euros' worth of cheap
three-year cash in December and February, providing highly
indebted countries with some breathing space as the excess
liquidity helped limit a rise in peripheral bond yields.
"The reaction was fairly predictable in that people are
happy to be long Euribor futures and as a result, because
nothing happened today, the pull-back was bought quite quickly,"
said the trader.
"Today's press conference probably didn't surprise us in
that nothing happened in terms of changing the monetary stance,
but they certainly didn't close any doors."
Eonia forwards were suggesting that the
overnight rate be at 0.29-0.24 percent by November compared to
0.34 percent currently. The trader said that suggested a 30
percent chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut by that time.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)