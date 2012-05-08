* U.S. repo rates flat before Moody's bank downgrades
* Money market funds lend less due to falling assets
* Elevated repo rates may curb bids for new Treasuries
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. money market rates held
steady o n T uesday as investors refrained from parking more cash
in ultra-short dated securities ahead of likely bank downgrades
from Moody's Investors Service.
Investors, while not adding to their money market holdings,
have maintained their existing positions given the possibility
of more central bank stimulus in reaction to signs of slowing
U.S. economic growth and renewed deterioration of the festering
debt problem in Europe, analysts said.
On April 13, Moody's said it will begin to announce its
decisions on the credit ratings on European banks and global
investment banks, starting in early May and concluding by the
end of June. Analysts expect Moody's will first downgrade
Spanish and Italian banks due to their heavy holdings of
troubled euro zone sovereign debt.
"Because the downgrades haven't happened yet, no one needs
to change their funding rates yet," said Mary Beth Fisher, an
interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
In the interbank market, the London interbank offered rate
on three-month dollars held steady. There was no dollar Libor
fixing on Monday due to a British bank holiday.
Libor on three-month dollars held again at
0.46585 percent. It has not changed in nine sessions.
Three-month euro Libor slipped to 0.61750
percent, approaching its lowest level since May 4, 2010, when it
was fixed at 0.61500 percent.
In the repurchase agreement (repo) market, bids on overnight
loans secured by Treasuries as collateral were last
quoted at 0.24 percent, compared with 0.25 percent on Monday.
The cost for this cash source for banks and Wall Street
firms has remained elevated due to several factors, including
less investment from money market funds and
smaller-than-expected seasonal declines in competing Treasury
bills, analysts said.
Money market funds are major lenders in the repo market, but
they have experienced heavy redemptions in recent weeks on
concerns about regulatory overhaul of the entire industry and
whether Moody's bank downgrades could hurt the value of fund
investments.
Money fund assets have fallen to $2.534 trillion last week,
down $1.370 trillion from the end of 2011, according to data
firm iMoneyNet.
The U.S. Treasury Department sold $30 billion of one-month
bills o n T uesday, fetching the strongest bidding in four months.
The interest rate offered on them cleared at 0.075 percent, down
slightly from last week's 0.080 percent.
On the other hand, analysts said elevated repo rates have
reduced the profitability for traders to buy new Treasuries,
given their rock-bottom yields.
Because current Treasury yields are "not attractive,"
investors might rein in their bidding for Tuesday's $32 billion
three-year note sale, part of this week's $72 billion in
coupon-bearing Treasuries supply, Nomura Securities strategists
said.
The relatively high repo rate could be "hurting carry for
leveraged investors," they wrote in a research note on the
three-year auction published earlier Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)