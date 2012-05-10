* Foreign financial CP supply highest in 6 months
* Appetite for foreign CP seen for outside euro zone
* Three-month Libor unchanged after rising Wednesday
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 10 Foreign banks and financial
companies issued more U.S. commercial paper in the latest week,
suggesting some of them have no trouble raising dollars despite
nagging worries about Europe's debt crisis spiraling out of
control, analysts said on Thursday.
The latest rise in the short-term debt from overseas banks
and financials firms likely came outside of the euro zone, whose
future is doubt once again after weekend elections brought
leadership changes in France and Greece, analysts said.
"Prior to this week, we knew the euro zone was going to be
an issue," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD
Securities in New York.
Foreign financial companies' commercial paper outstanding
rose to its highest level in six months. It increased $16.8
billion in the latest week to $177.7 billion on a seasonally
adjusted basis, according to Federal Reserve data released on
Thursday.
Foreign bank issuance of commercial paper rose for a third
consecutive week on non-seasonally basis. It rose by $1.8
billion to $132.5 billion.
Lin said the rise in foreign financial commercial paper
supply likely stemmed from appetite among money market investors
seeking to diversify away from the euro zone.
He reckoned the issuance increase likely came from perceived
safe-haven regions of Japan, Canada, Australia and Scandinavia.
"We are still having decent volume (on commercial paper),
but it's pretty concentrated in a few geographic regions," Lin
said.
Data showed large German, French and Dutch banks could still
sell short-term debt to money market funds.
U.S. prime money market funds increased their euro-zone debt
holdings by $14 billion to $205 billion in April, J.P. Morgan
Securities said in a report on Wednesday.
Earlier in London, Libor on three-month dollars
stabilized at 0.46685 percent. It was fixed higher for the first
time in 10 sessions on Wednesday.
Libor is a rate benchmark for $360 trillion worth of
financial products worldwide.
