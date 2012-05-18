By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 18 Traders are starting to price
in expectations of future bank funding stresses as concerns over
a Greek exit from the euro zone increased fears that the rapid
pace of bank withdrawals by Greeks could be replicated in Spain
and Italy.
Greeks are pulling cash from banks out of fear Greece might
leave the single currency euro zone. Financial markets fear for
the future of the entire currency zone, with Spain's banking
sector also under pressure.
As stresses in the region mount, some fear that banks may
again need access to new, longer-term, cheap financing
operations from the European Central Bank. The ECB, however, is
not expected to offer new three-year loans, called Long-Term
Refinancing Operations, unless the situation worsens.
"Most people think that given the signs we've seen from the
ECB so far, it would take a significant increase in risk for
them to do another LTRO," said Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst at
Barclays in New York.
The ECB's December and February LTROs pumped almost 1
trillion euros of three-year cash into the banking system.
"The feeling is that they won't come in until things blow
out, and that's why the market is pricing in that blow-out,"
Nashikkar said.
The benchmark three-month London interbank offered rate
has fixed at approximately 47 basis points since the
beginning of April.
Futures contracts, however, are pricing in an expectation
that the rate could increase to around 60 basis points by
September. That would exceed the highs of around 58 basis points
reached late last year before the ECB did the first LTRO.
Longer-dated swaps that allow banks to swap euros for
dollars are also showing an increased risk that banks could
struggle to obtain dollar funding.
The premium charged to swap euros to dollars for two years
has increased to 73.5 basis points, from around
60 basis points a week and a half ago and is trading at its
highest level since mid-January.
The premium to make the exchange for three-months
, however, has changed less at around 55 basis
points versus 50 basis points a week and a half ago and is
trading at its highest level in around a month.
Some analysts, meanwhile, say another LTRO will be necessary
if bank depositors in Spain or Italy pull funds at the same
rates as seen in Greece.
Greek bank deposits have fallen almost 30 percent since the
start of 2010, according to ECB data, and Societe Generale said
a similar outflow in Spain or Italy could create funding gaps of
140 billion to 280 billion euros in Spain and 200 billion to 400
billion euros in Italy.
"As deposit outflows outpace de-leveraging, we need another
1 trillion euro LTRO," the bank's strategists said.
