* Repo rates temper buyside bid in U.S. 4-wk bill auction
* Fed's front-end sales put upward pressure on repo rates
* Markets eye meeting of European leaders on Wednesday
* Key 3-month euro zone interbank lending rates fall
* Hope for growth-boosting measures cited
(Adds 4-week auction details, comments)
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. Treasury's sale of
four-week bills was well-bid o n T uesday, with buyside
participation limited by elevated repo rates that make it costly
to hold inventory.
Tension eased in euro zone money markets before a meeting of
European leaders that could come up with some growth-boosting
measures.
The U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion in four-week bills at a
high rate of 0.065 percent. Dealers got 78.7 percent of the
sale, leaving just 21.3 percent for the buyside, comprised of
the direct and indirect bids.
"With the exception of the May 8 auction, the buyside has
stayed away from these auctions," said Thomas Simons, money
market economist at Jefferies & Co. "Overnight repo rates have
been elevated in recent weeks so the cost of carry on these
bills is very negative."
Overnight repo rates have risen for various reasons,
including the Federal Reserve's "Operation Twist" strategy in
which the central bank has been selling shorter-dated Treasuries
and buying longer-dated Treasuries to keep long-term interest
rates low enough to stimulate economic activity.
"When the Fed sells short-dated securities, investors end up
with more collateral and less cash for repo trading so, if you
are lending cash in the market, you'll be able to charge a
higher rate," Simons said.
"The Fed's purchases at the long end don't have an
offsetting effect because off-the-run 10-year notes and 20- and
30-year bonds aren't traded as much in the repo market," he
noted.
Managers of short-term money market funds are paying
attention to euro zone developments, including a meeting of
European leaders on Wednesday and a June 17 Greece election that
could help decide whether Greece stays in the euro zone.
But because money market funds now have limited direct
exposure to European bank debt, fund managers are somewhat
sanguine about the headlines.
"The Greek government is making a very strong push against
austerity on the belief that the Germans want to maintain the
euro and may be willing to give more accommodative terms than
they have to date," said Jerry Klein, managing director and
partner at HighTower's Treasury Partners in New York, with $20
billion in assets under management.
"Money funds are watching these developments very closely,
but they don't see them as a direct threat because money funds
have no exposure to Greek banks and their exposure to Europe,
especially peripheral Europe, has been reduced dramatically and,
in some cases, is down to nothing," he said.
What exposure exists is mainly to countries with a stronger
banking system, like Germany, Klein said.
The idea of issuing euro bonds is expected to come up during
Wednesday's meeting of European leaders. Germany has opposed the
idea, saying more coordination of budget and public spending
policies would be needed before such an instrument could be
considered.
Another consideration is whether euro bonds could damage
Germany's pristine credit rating and, should that happen,
whether it would impact Germany any more than last year's U.S.
credit downgrade had on demand for U.S. debt.
"We are living in a post-crisis world where investors look
beyond Moody's or S&P ratings to determine the creditworthiness
of their counterparties and that's clear from the performance of
U.S. Treasuries post-downgrade," Klein said. "Investors are
looking at many factors -- and on a relative basis."
Speculation that European leaders would adopt
growth-boosting measures brought some relief to euro zone money
markets on Tuesday, but tensions are expected to rise again as
the June 17 Greek elections draw near.
Measures of money market stress have eased this week, after
a sharp rise earlier this month on a higher perceived risk of
Greece leaving the euro zone.
Key euro zone three-month bank-to-bank lending rates eased
to two-year lows as three-year funding from the European Central
Bank kept the financial system awash in liquidity. Three-month
Euribor rates fell to 0.681 percent.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)