By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 25 General collateral rates, higher on Thursday due to settlements of the week's Treasury bill auctions, were elevated again on Friday going into a long holiday weekend.

General collateral, which is a pool of commonly accepted collateral in the repurchase agreement market, traded around 23 basis points on a combination of factors, including weekend funding needs and the aproach of month-end.

The May 31 settlements of $99 billion in two-, five- and seven-year notes the Treasury auctioned this week are expected to keep general collateral rates elevated, said Rosemary Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a ThomsonReuters unit.

Some pressure is likely to be alleviated, she said.

"Dealers don't want short positions over the long weekend," she explained. "Five-years are quoted 11 basis points to 8 basis points; 10s at 13 basis points to 10 basis points."

Three-month Libor remained steady - set unchanged for the seventh straight session at 0.46685 percent. [ID: nIFR9swDw1]

Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates got even cheaper on Friday, aided by the European Central Bank's three-year funding operations and the expectation the ECB will have to cut euro zone interest rates again in the coming months as the euro zone economy weakens.

Weaker-than-expected economic data on Thursday prompted economists to change their ECB interest rate expectations. Many now are forecasting at least one 0.25 percent rate cut in coming months, possibly as soon as next month.

Extending their near-vertical six-month drop, three-month Euribor rates, the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending, fell to 0.675 percent from 0.677 percent.

The equivalent euro Libor rate, set by a panel of London banks, also extended recent falls to hit 0.60164 percent - the lowest since April 2010.

Six-month Euribor rates also hit two-year lows, sliding to 0.956 percent from 0.960 percent, as did one-year rates which dropped to 1.246 percent from 1.250 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near all-time lows unchanged at 0.318 percent, while overnight rates remained at 0.335 percent.

Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates followed suit. Three-month rates fell to 0.923 percent from 0.926 percent while overnight rates dipped to 0.311 percent from 0.313 percent.

High excess liquidity in the banking system has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 761 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal.

Tensions have been further highlighted this week. On Friday borrowing of costly ECB overnight loans remained close to 4 billion euros, one of the highest levels since mid-March (for story click )

