By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, May 25 General collateral rates,
higher on Thursday due to settlements of the week's Treasury
bill auctions, were elevated again on Friday going into a long
holiday weekend.
General collateral, which is a pool of commonly accepted
collateral in the repurchase agreement market, traded around 23
basis points on a combination of factors, including weekend
funding needs and the aproach of month-end.
The May 31 settlements of $99 billion in two-, five- and
seven-year notes the Treasury auctioned this week are expected
to keep general collateral rates elevated, said Rosemary
Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a ThomsonReuters unit.
Some pressure is likely to be alleviated, she said.
"Dealers don't want short positions over the long weekend,"
she explained. "Five-years are quoted 11 basis points to 8 basis
points; 10s at 13 basis points to 10 basis points."
Three-month Libor remained steady - set unchanged for the
seventh straight session at 0.46685 percent. [ID: nIFR9swDw1]
Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates got even cheaper on
Friday, aided by the European Central Bank's three-year funding
operations and the expectation the ECB will have to cut euro
zone interest rates again in the coming months as the euro zone
economy weakens.
Weaker-than-expected economic data on Thursday prompted
economists to change their ECB interest rate expectations. Many
now are forecasting at least one 0.25 percent rate cut in coming
months, possibly as soon as next month.
Extending their near-vertical six-month drop, three-month
Euribor rates, the main gauge of unsecured
interbank euro lending, fell to 0.675 percent from 0.677
percent.
The equivalent euro Libor rate, set by a panel
of London banks, also extended recent falls to hit 0.60164
percent - the lowest since April 2010.
Six-month Euribor rates also hit two-year
lows, sliding to 0.956 percent from 0.960 percent, as did
one-year rates which dropped to 1.246 percent
from 1.250 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates hovered near
all-time lows unchanged at 0.318 percent, while overnight rates
remained at 0.335 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates followed
suit. Three-month rates fell to 0.923
percent from 0.926 percent while overnight rates
dipped to 0.311 percent from 0.313 percent.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 761 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Tensions have been further highlighted this week. On Friday
borrowing of costly ECB overnight loans remained close to 4
billion euros, one of the highest levels since mid-March (for
story click )
