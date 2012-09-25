NEW YORK, Sept 25 Yields on U.S. Treasury bills
barely budged on Tuesday as Europe's ongoing debt crisis and
upcoming U.S. elections kept investors from moving into riskier
assets.
The interest rate on overnight repurchase agreements
traded flat, as well.
"There's so much indecision that it's difficult to do
anything," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.
Between the U.S. presidential election and the continuing
euro zone debt crisis, she said, investors see little reason to
buy risk.
That leaves bills as a safe haven - but with little return.
"Bills aren't yielding anything and aren't going to yield
anything," she said. "They're going to be stuck in a range if
the Fed maintains its through-2015 low rate scenario."
Yields on three-month bills traded at 0.112
percent. Yields on six-month bills traded at 0.141
percent.
The interest rate on overnight repos was last
quoted at 0.31 percent on Tuesday, flat from Monday.
Also in shorter-dated debt markets, the Treasury sold $40
billion of four-week bills at a high rate of 0.055 percent.
In addition, an auction of $35 billion in new two-year notes
priced at a high yield of 0.273 percent, around a third of a
basis point below where the notes traded before the sale, in
solid but unsurprising demand.
The Treasury will sell an additional $35 billion in
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
In Europe, after a slight dip in August on primarily
seasonal effects, volumes in the euro zone overnight Eonia
rates market have inched higher this month and on one
day last week topped 30 billion euros for the first time since
April.
This, to some analysts, is a sign banks are widening the list
of counterparties they choose to lend to as record low rates
prompt them to take more risk to increase returns on their cash.
Daily average Eonia volumes for September are 25.7 billion
euros, compared with 20.9 billion in August, 23.7 billion in
July and 23.5 billion in June, according to Reuters data.
In September 2008, before the financial crisis froze
interbank lending, daily Eonia volumes reached more than 70
billion euros.
LIBOR PROPOSAL EXPECTED
In unsecured lending, the London interbank offered rate on
three-month dollars slid to 0.36350 percent, its
lowest in about a year, from 0.36725 percent on Monday.
Markets are expecting a proposal from Martin Wheatley, a top
UK regulator, on Friday stripping the British Bankers'
Association of its supervisory role in setting the hugely
influential benchmark rate.
In a statement on Tuesday, the association said it would
support such a change in responsibility for Libor. was happy to
hand over the task to regulators, days ahead of an expected UK
proposal to take tighter control of the scandal-tainted
benchmark.
Libor - or the London Interbank Offered Rate - underpins
global trade, but has been engulfed in controversy since
Barclays was fined a record 290 million pounds in June
for fixing it in the past.