* Benchmark euro interbank rates hit record lows
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. overnight lending rates
dipped on Wednesday, but remained near recent highs as investors
looked ahead to key U.S. payrolls data due on Friday for
direction as to the strength of the economic recovery.
The interest rate on overnight repurchase agreements
was last quoted at 0.32 percent, down from 0.35
percent late Tuesday. Repo rates have generally been rising
since touching a low of 0.03 percent in July, 2011.
The median of forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters is
for the government on Friday to announce U.S. employers added
113,000 new jobs in September, up from 96,000 new jobs in
August. The unemployment rate is expected to have edged higher
to 8.2 percent last month from 8.1 percent in August.
Meanwhile, key Euribor and Libor bank-to-bank rates hit
fresh record lows on Wednesday, as the huge volume of cash
pumped into the banking system by the European Central Bank and
the prospect of further cuts in its interest rates extended a
year-long slide.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.218
percent from 0.220 percent. The equivalent Libor rate, settled
in London at a record low of 0.14643 percent, versus Tuesday's
0.14857 percent.
Shorter term one-week rates ticked down to
0.082 percent after overnight Eonia rates also hit a
record low of 0.087 percent.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in virtual free-fall
since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going
to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the slide to continue by removing
the natural 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
In contrast to euro rates, dollar-priced bank-to-bank
Euribor lending rates inched higher,
with three-month rates up to 0.63769 percent from Tuesday's
0.63692 percent and overnight dollar rates edging up to 0.31846
percent from 0.31769 percent.
Three-month dollar Libor rates fixed at 0.35250 percent,
down from 0.35400 percent on Tuesday.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at 726 billion euros, according to
Reuters calculations.
With liquidity set to remain high for the foreseeable future
money market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight with it.
It is an idea that has been floated by a number of ECB
policymakers but it would be a complicated move and add extra
complexity to an already dysfunctional money market.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.