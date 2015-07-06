By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 Interest rates for Wall Street
dealers and European banks to borrow dollars were little changed
on Monday after Greek voters soundly rejected terms of a
previous bailout on Sunday which traders feared may hasten the
nation's exit from the euro zone.
Most U.S. and European banks have little direct exposure to
Greek debt, analysts and investors say, but there remained
concerns that a similar situation might play out in larger,
debt-laden European countries such as Italy and Spain.
"While you look at the aggregate exposure to Greece, it is
small," said Joe D'Angelo, head of money markets at Prudential
Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey. "The risk for the market is
possible contagion to other countries."
Private exposure to Greek bank and government debt has
fallen since the start of the European debt crisis over three
years ago.
Greek bank liabilities to other banks declined to 12.9
billion euros in April from 41.7 billion euros in mid-2012,
while investors held 21.1 billion euros in Greek sovereign debt
in April from 205.6 billion euros in mid-2012, according to
analysts at Cornerstone Macro.
Greece's referendum outcome surprised many investors who had
thought most Greeks would vote 'Yes' as a proxy to European
officials and international lenders that they want to stay with
the common currency, even as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged
for a 'No' vote in a bid to force creditors to loosen their
austerity conditions for more aid to Athens.
In reaction to the stunning result, the euro and stock
markets worldwide fell, while debt cost of Greece, Italy, Spain
and other peripheral euro zone nations rose.
The intensity of the market responses tapered off when U.S.
markets opened after a three-day holiday weekend as there were
some hopes of a resolution for Greece to receive more cash
before it misses another debt repayment.
The cost banks charge each other to borrow dollars in the
London interbank market was little changed. The benchmark
three-month London interbank offered rate was fixed
at 0.28425 percent, compared with 0.28430 percent on Friday.
In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, the
overnight interest rate was last quoted at 0.16 percent to 0.18
percent, compared with 0.16 percent on Thursday,
according to ICAP.
In the commercial paper sector, German and French banks
offered to pay 0.18 percent to 0.20 percent to investors to hold
their one-month paper, unchanged from on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)