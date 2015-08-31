NEW YORK Aug 31 Traders clung to their views on
Monday on the timing of an interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer's remarks on
inflation at a central bankers conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming on Saturday.
U.S. interest rates futures suggested traders see a 28
percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its September 16-17
meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
The Dec federal funds contract implied a 56 percent
likelihood of a rate rise, matching late Friday's level.
In a highly anticipated speech, the No. 2 Fed official said
domestic inflation will likely rebound as pressure from a strong
dollar fades, allowing the U.S. central bank to lift rates
gradually. He also cautioned not to overreact to a possible
Chinese slowdown following a tumultuous week in global stock
markets.
The over-the-counter market signaled traders priced in
stronger probabilities of a rate increase by year-end than
futures.
In early Monday trading, overnight indexed swap rates
implied traders see a 37 percent chance the Fed would raise
rates in September and a 78 percent chance for a December rate
increase.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)