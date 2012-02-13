(Adds analysts' quotes; changes dateline, previous FRANKFURT)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 13 The U.S. Treasury sold short-term bills at the highest interest rates in six months on Monday as signs of economic recovery in the U.S. and expectations Europe will avoid financial disaster dimmed appetite for very low-risk assets.

The U.S. on Monday sold $33 billion of 3-month bills at a high rate of 0.095 percent, which was the highest since a rate of 0.115 percent in a similar sale in early August. Six-month bills were sold at a rate of 0.13 percent, which was also the highest since early August.

The rising rates are a reflection of investors turning away from lower-risk assets like shorter-dated Treasuries in favor of riskier assets like stocks, analysts said.

"Things are getting better, we're getting better employment and it looks like things in Europe are not a complete disaster," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

Worries over the outcome of Europe's financial crisis were somewhat soothed on Monday by news Greece's parliament passed drastic austerity measures in an effort to avoid a messy debt default. Doubts remained however that Greece would stick to the terms of the multi-billion-euro rescue package.

"Increased T-bill supply and some carving in the flight to safety trade for short, safe assets are also adding to the higher collateral funding costs," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters in New York.

In Europe, euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates continued to fall on Monday, as the money market readied itself for what is expected to be another giant injection of three-year liquidity by the European Central Bank later this month.

Having pushed excess liquidity to record levels with the near half a trillion euros it pumped into the banking system in December, the ECB will give banks a second chance to grab the ultra-cheap funds on Feb. 29.

With banks already awash in long-term cash and expectations of the uptake for the next round matching or even exceeding December's demand, downward pressure on lending rates in the money market is intense.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.057 percent from 1.063 percent, hitting the lowest level since late January last year.

The equivalent Libor rate, which is fixed in the UK by a smaller panel of banks, also dropped, falling for the 38th straight session to reach 0.98614 percent - its lowest since January 2011.

Euribor rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.359 percent from 1.365 percent, while 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.691 percent from 1.697 percent.

One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which currently stands at 487 billion euros according to Reuters calculations, remained at 0.373 percent. Overnight rates dipped back to 0.362 percent from 0.367 percent the previous day.

(Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and William James in London; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)