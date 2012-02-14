(Recasts with U.S. Treasury sale, adds strategists' quotes; changes byline, dateline)

* U.S. sells 1-month bills at highest rate since last March

* Bill rates rise in tandem with repurchase rates

* Expectations rise for bank borrowing from ECB

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Feb 14 The U.S. sold four-week Treasury bills at the highest rate in nearly a year on Tuesday, reflecting a reduced appetite for the very low-risk securities and expectations of increased bill supply in the near future.

The Treasury sold $40 billion of the four-week bills at a high rate of 0.11 percent, which was the highest since a rate of 0.135 percent on March 1, 2011.

The higher rate coincides with rising rates for U.S. one-month bills on the open market, which on Tuesday were trading at about 0.69 percent, which was the loftiest level since a six-month high of 0.71 percent in early February.

"There was the ample cash accumulation ... seeking a home but with the start of the year that presumably has diminished," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

He added that the government has a greater need to issue short-term bills just ahead of tax receipt season, at a time when the Federal Reserve is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and buying longer-dated securities under its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist."

"The Fed is selling short paper and the Street owns a lot," Ader said.

The Fed on Tuesday bought nearly $5 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2020 through November 2021, and on Wednesday it is scheduled to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of Treasuries maturing December 2013 through March 2014.

Bill rates have moved up in tandem with the cost of borrowing overnight against Treasuries in the U.S. repurchase agreement market.

"The repo rate, or the rate that you pay to borrow cash from dealers in order to buy these bills, has steadily increased, and typically when you see repo rates go up you are going to have to see bill rates go up as well," said Suvrat Prakash, U.S. interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

"Supply is set to steadily increase into April, it is a seasonal thing. Everyone in the bill market knows that before the government gets money from tax receipts in April they have a need to issue more bills in the short term," Prakash said.

Some analysts warned short-term U.S. bill rates could remain comparatively elevated in the short term, given the confluence of the Fed selling in the front end and the higher repo rates.

"As it could take a month or longer before repos normalize from elevated levels, calendars might tend to trade on the cheap side during the roll," Marcus Phua and Stanley Sun, strategists with Nomura in New York, said in a note to clients.

Meanwhile, some government bond investors may be disappointed if the amount of cash banks borrow from the European Central Bank this month does not live up to rising expectations, but money market rates are likely to weather any below-forecast take up.

A Reuters poll showed the ECB was expected to pump half a trillion euros of cheap three-year loans into the euro banking system on Feb. 29, up from the 400 billion euros forecast in a poll last week and 263 billion euros in a mid-January survey.

At the first three-year auction in late December, banks grabbed 489 billion euros. A stressful end of the year for euro zone banks made many analysts reluctant to bet they will use the 1 percent rate loans to buy higher yielding sovereign debt.

But a sharp drop in short-term Italian and Spanish debt yields since the start of the year is now increasing expectations for the second take-up. This is further fueling the peripheral debt rally, raising questions as to whether expectations are spiraling out of control.

"If demand is far smaller than expected this could disrupt the recent trend of tighter spreads and steeper curves (in peripheral bond markets)," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said. He expects demand to be 350 billion-450 billion euros.

In money markets the impact would be more limited given that interbank lending rates have already been set on a clear falling trend by the unprecedented excess liquidity seen after the first tender, he added.

Spreads between overnight index swaps and benchmark interbank rates, widely used as a gauge of money market tensions, could re-widen temporarily, but that will only be a knee-jerk reaction, he said. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)