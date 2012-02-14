(Recasts with U.S. Treasury sale, adds strategists' quotes;
* U.S. sells 1-month bills at highest rate since last March
* Bill rates rise in tandem with repurchase rates
* Expectations rise for bank borrowing from ECB
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Feb 14 The U.S. sold four-week
Treasury bills at the highest rate in nearly a year on Tuesday,
reflecting a reduced appetite for the very low-risk securities
and expectations of increased bill supply in the near future.
The Treasury sold $40 billion of the four-week bills at a
high rate of 0.11 percent, which was the highest since a rate of
0.135 percent on March 1, 2011.
The higher rate coincides with rising rates for U.S.
one-month bills on the open market, which on Tuesday
were trading at about 0.69 percent, which was the loftiest level
since a six-month high of 0.71 percent in early February.
"There was the ample cash accumulation ... seeking a home
but with the start of the year that presumably has diminished,"
said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
He added that the government has a greater need to issue
short-term bills just ahead of tax receipt season, at a time
when the Federal Reserve is selling shorter-dated Treasuries and
buying longer-dated securities under its latest stimulus
program, dubbed "Operation Twist."
"The Fed is selling short paper and the Street owns a lot,"
Ader said.
The Fed on Tuesday bought nearly $5 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2020 through November 2021, and on Wednesday
it is scheduled to sell $8 billion to $8.75 billion of
Treasuries maturing December 2013 through March 2014.
Bill rates have moved up in tandem with the cost of
borrowing overnight against Treasuries in the U.S. repurchase
agreement market.
"The repo rate, or the rate that you pay to borrow cash from
dealers in order to buy these bills, has steadily increased, and
typically when you see repo rates go up you are going to have to
see bill rates go up as well," said Suvrat Prakash, U.S.
interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"Supply is set to steadily increase into April, it is a
seasonal thing. Everyone in the bill market knows that before
the government gets money from tax receipts in April they have a
need to issue more bills in the short term," Prakash said.
Some analysts warned short-term U.S. bill rates could remain
comparatively elevated in the short term, given the confluence
of the Fed selling in the front end and the higher repo rates.
"As it could take a month or longer before repos normalize
from elevated levels, calendars might tend to trade on the cheap
side during the roll," Marcus Phua and Stanley Sun, strategists
with Nomura in New York, said in a note to clients.
Meanwhile, some government bond investors may be
disappointed if the amount of cash banks borrow from the
European Central Bank this month does not live up to rising
expectations, but money market rates are likely to weather any
below-forecast take up.
A Reuters poll showed the ECB was expected to pump half a
trillion euros of cheap three-year loans into the euro banking
system on Feb. 29, up from the 400 billion euros forecast in a
poll last week and 263 billion euros in a mid-January survey.
At the first three-year auction in late December, banks
grabbed 489 billion euros. A stressful end of the year for euro
zone banks made many analysts reluctant to bet they will use the
1 percent rate loans to buy higher yielding sovereign debt.
But a sharp drop in short-term Italian and Spanish debt
yields since the start of the year is now increasing
expectations for the second take-up. This is further fueling the
peripheral debt rally, raising questions as to whether
expectations are spiraling out of control.
"If demand is far smaller than expected this could disrupt
the recent trend of tighter spreads and steeper curves (in
peripheral bond markets)," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick
Jacq said. He expects demand to be 350 billion-450 billion
euros.
In money markets the impact would be more limited given that
interbank lending rates have already been set on a clear falling
trend by the unprecedented excess liquidity seen after the first
tender, he added.
Spreads between overnight index swaps and benchmark
interbank rates, widely used as a gauge of money market
tensions, could re-widen temporarily, but that will only be a
knee-jerk reaction, he said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by
Leslie Adler)