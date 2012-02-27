* Money funds wary on bank debt amid Moody's review
* Investors prefer bank debt due in 1 month or less
* U.S., Freddie sells bills at higher rates
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. money market
investors have sought to reduce their risk in major global banks
and securities firms after Moody's said it launched a credit
review of the institutions.
Borrowing costs for the 17 banks and securities firms could
rise if Moody's were to downgrade its ratings because of their
creditworthiness due to fragile funding conditions, tougher
regulations and other issues.
Some investors, in particular regulated U.S. money market
funds, would not be allowed to buy debt issued by banks if they
were to lose Moody's top-notch "P-1" short-term rating or their
long-term debt ratings were lowered, analysts said.
"There's some talk about that in the market. That's being
monitored," said Jill King, senior portfolio manager at Horizon
Cash Management LLC in Chicago, which oversees $2.5 billion.
J.P. Morgan estimated 58 percent of all U.S. money market
funds are rated by Moody's, with combined assets of $1.4
trillion as of the end of January. The funds under review by
Moody's owned about $76 billion worth of debt from 11
institutions, which face a possible downgrade to P-2 from P-1.
Those firms include UBS AG, Citibank, Bank of
America, Lloyds TSB Bank ; Royal Bank of
Scotland plc ; Swedbank AB ; HBOS plc which is
part of Lloyds; Danske Bank ; Royal of Scotland NV;
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
"Although $76 billion is not a trifling sum, for each of
these issuers facing the possibility of a downgrade to P-2, the
amount of funding exposed to potential rating action is less
than 1 percent of total liabilities," J.P. Morgan said in a
research report published on Monday.
The money market industry's assets under management total
about $2.6 trillion.
Until Moody's completes its ratings review, investors prefer
to stick with shorter-dated debt maturing in a month a less from
the banks and securities firms.
"The maturities of what investors are looking at have
shortened a bit," said David Sylvester, head of money markets at
Wells Fargo Fund Management in Minneapolis, which oversees about
$400 billion in assets.
The weighted average maturity on debt securities held among
prime money market funds is about 61 days, J.P. Morgan said.
In addition to less demand for longer-dated bank paper, J.P.
Morgan said the Moody's review could eventually stoke more
safe-haven flows into U.S. Treasury and agency bills and limit
the decline in interbank lending costs.
Three-month dollar-denominated Libor was fixed
at 0.48910 percent on Monday, the lowest since mid-November.
U.S. BILL RATES CLIMB
Despite concerns about bank downgrades and Europe's debt
crisis, the bidding for new supply of U.S. Treasury and agency
bills came in lower than expected on Monday, analysts
said.
Some analysts attributed weaker demand for T-bills and
agency bills to more supply and higher rates offered in the
competing repurchase agreement (repo) market.
Investors could earn 0.18 percent on an overnight loan in
the repo market on Monday, up from 0.14
percent on Friday and above what they could earn on
new three-month and six-month bills offered.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury sold $33 billion of three-month
bills at a high rate of 0.115 percent, which was
the highest since August 2011. The ratio of the amount of bids
submitted for the three-month offering size was 4.24, the lowest
in two months.
The bid-to-cover ratio of Monday's $31 billion six-month
bill auction came in at 4.32, the lowest in about a year. The
latest six-month T-bills sold at a high rate of
0.145 percent, the highest since August 2011.
Freddie Mac sold a combined $2.50 billion in
one-month, three-month and six-month bills at higher interest
rates than last week.
