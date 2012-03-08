* Firmer U.S. bill rates seasonal, technical

* Commercial paper issuance shrank in latest week

* Short-term eurozone rates steady after ECB policy meeting (New throughout, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 8Short-term U.S. Treasury bill yields have edged higher since January, a phenomenon that may persist into April and could present an opportunity for some buyers.

The yields "might still be insignificant to some," but the change could be "relevant for investors who maintain larger cash balances," said Anthony Valeri, investment strategist, fixed income for LPL Financial.

Treasury issuance tends to be greatest during the second quarter of the fiscal year when the government needs cash to pay tax refunds.

But the Treasury said in early February it would increase bill issuance to meet that need, rather than increasing note and bond issuance, Valeri noted.

"The usage of special 'cash management' bills increased supply and helped push T-bill yields higher," he said.

Second, since mid-January money market mutual fund assets have declined by $54 billion, according to ICI data.

Money market funds have also returned to European-based issuers, after essentially halting purchases in mid-2011, Valeri said. So along with the net sales that have pushed up T-bill and other short-term security yields, buying of those instruments has been tempered by a desire to slowly diversify back into Europe as risks there have receded, he said.

Finally, on a more technical note, bond dealers have maintained very light inventories of corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities, reducing the need to finance such positions via the repo (secured lending) market, Valeri said.

Concurrently, the supply of bonds available as collateral for repo transactions has increased, leading to higher repo rates which in turn helped push T-bill and short-term security yields higher, he said.

While most of these influences should prove temporary, "the modest rise in short-term yields provides a window of opportunity for investors with greater need for cash-like investments," Valeri said.

Elsewhere in the short-term lending world, the U.S. commercial paper market shrank for a fourth week in a row, suggesting businesses are doing less short-term borrowing, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

In the week ended March 7, commercial paper outstanding fell $1.7 billion to $925.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed said.

One reason for that could be corporations' ability to issue longer-term debt at attractive rates.

In the first two months of the year, global corporate new issuance got off to its fastest start in three years, with debt sales totaling $543 billion, according to a recent report from Standard & Poor's. Of this amount, 44 percent was issued by companies from Europe, 32 percent by U.S. companies, 14 percent from the emerging markets, and 10 percent from other developed countries, the report said.

Overseas, short-term euro zone interest rates held steady after the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday.

The European Central Bank said the bloc's gradual economic recovery might take slightly longer than previously thought and added that inflation might also be more stubborn.

Fixings of benchmark interbank rates such as Euribor and Libor should continue to grind lower, driven by the bank's injection of around a trillion euros in two rounds of ultra-cheap three-year loans.

The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.81429 percent versus Wednesday's 0.82400 percent. The rate has dropped by almost half-a-percentage point this year. (Editing by Leslie Adler)