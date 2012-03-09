* U.S. money funds add euro zone debt again
* 3-mo Euribor falls to lowest level since Sept. 2010
* Successful Greek debt swap to support debt markets
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 9The soothing balm of cash
from the European Central Bank led bank-to-bank lending rates to
hit a fresh 17-month low on Friday while inspiring enough
confidence to cause U.S. prime money funds to increase their
holdings of euro-zone bank securities.
Interbank lending rates in Europe reached that low as the
ECB's injection of more than one trillion euros into the banking
system applied further downward pressure, a day after the bank
kept interest rates unchanged.
Reassured by the ECB's three-year loans, the first of which
occurred in December, U.S. prime money funds increased their
holdings of euro-zone bank securities in February.
That decision, as well as a like-minded one in January,
suggested fund managers now take a more sanguine view of the
euro-zone debt crisis, thanks to the ECB's three-year loans that
have added cash to the euro zone banking system.
In the context of the ECB loans, bank-to-bank lending rates
have dropped by more than a third over the last few months.
In a report released on Friday, J.P. Morgan analysts said
prime money funds raised their euro-zone bank holdings in
February, adding $30 billion in euro-zone bank debt paper to
bring their euro zone debt holdings to $211 billion. They
boosted their euro-zone bank paper holdings by $27 billion in
January, the first time they added such debt since April 2011.
The funds also bought more unsecured euro-zone securities
than repurchase agreements and asset-backed commercial paper in
February. The latter two asset classes are considered safer
because they are backed by collateral such as U.S. Treasuries.
That funds were willing to push into unsecured euro-zone
instruments suggested worries about whether banks would have
enough cash to service short-term obligations had abated.
What washed away some of those worries is the liquidity the
ECB provided in two long-term refinancing operations - the first
in December and the second last week. The cash is meant to give
the region's banking system time to raise private capital and to
deal with bad peripheral investments.
Greece's successful bond exchange with private creditors,
averting the immediate risk of an uncontrolled default, has also
boosted confidence, benefiting sovereign debt markets such as
Italy and Spain.
The recently revived appetite for euro-zone paper has been
most apparent in French bank debt. Money funds' holdings in
French bank securities rose by $13 billion to $68 billion in
February. This was still $156 billion below the peak seen in May
2011. France has a bigger exposure to Greece than any other euro
zone nation. French banks had about $56 billion worth of Greek
debt at the end of June 2011, according to data from the Bank
for International Settlements.
"February data indicate that investors felt more comfortable
with French bank credit," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in their
report.
They cautioned, however, that purchases were concentrated in
a few large money market funds.
Moreover, most of the purchases was in overnight time
deposits, suggesting investors remain cautious about French
banks, they said.
Money market funds also bought $11 billion in debt from
German banks, boosting their holdings to $66 billion.
Besides euro-zone paper, prime money funds resumed their
purchases of non-European bank debt with holdings growing by $18
billion to $572 billion in February.
U.S. prime money funds had combined assets of $1.069
trillion at the end of February, accounting for roughly 41
percent of the money fund industry.
Overseas, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending
and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for
lending, fell to 0.894 percent from 0.902 percent, the lowest
level since September 2010.
The ECB's two three-year cash injections in December and
February have pushed excess liquidity in the money market to
record levels of about 790 billion euros, according
to Reuters calculations.
The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.80329
percent from 0.81429 percent. The rate has dropped by almost
half a percentage point this year.
The enormous amount of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead, the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Eva
Kuehnan in Frankfurt; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)