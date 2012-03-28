By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 The cost banks pay to borrow
excess reserves overnight may fall over the next two days on
technical factors associated with quarter-end, based on patterns
from the past two years.
The rate fell on Wednesday to 14 basis
points, down from an eight-month high of 15 basis points late
last week, but up from 10 basis points at the start of March.
The cost is swayed by technical factors associated with
month-end, said Carlos Pro, interest-rate strategist at Credit
Suisse in New York, who analyzed data on the fed funds effective
market for the past 10 quarter-ends.
"Risk appetite declines as the quarter comes in and this
drives consistent declines in the Fed Funds effective," he said.
Pro's study found that the effective fed funds rate has
dropped heading into all of the last 10 quarter-ends, and
increased in eight of the last 10 quarters at the start of a new
quarter.
An analysis of trends in commercial paper and repo showed no
similar patterns associated with quarter-end, though CP
suggested some risk aversion. This was based on data from the
last 12 quarters.
"In commercial paper, there is a recurrent, yet temporary,
decline in issuance and shortening of maturities as quarter-end
approaches," Pro said. "There is no discernible pattern in the
rate of repo. There are other factors potentially that are more
influential in the market - mainly supply."
Repo rates are often affected by seasonal patterns related
to the Treasury's tax receipts as the April tax deadline
approaches.
The cost to borrow overnight using Treasuries as collateral
in repo traded at around 18 basis points on Wednesday, after
closing at around 10 basis points on Tuesday.
The three-month London interbank offered rate
slipped again on Wednesday, fixing at 0.46965 percent, the
lowest since November, and down from Tuesday's 0.47065 percent.
EUROPE RATE-HIKE BETS FALL
Short-term interest rates inched lower in Europe on
Wednesday after data showed the glut of cash injected by the
European Central Bank has yet to find its way through to the
real economy, reinforcing bets that monetary policy will remain
loose for a long time.
The monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms fell by 3
billion euros in February after rising by just 1 billion euros
in January. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose by
around 3 ticks from session lows across the curve after the
data, reflecting expectations for easier monetary conditions
going forward.
Market participants said the move reflected that markets now
expected any ECB exit strategy will be activated later than
previously thought rather than increasing bets for an interest
rate cut or more liquidity injections.
"The huge amount of liquidity not only in the euro zone, but
also in the U.S., UK and Japan, means that the level of yields
in bond markets is quite low and this is leading the corporate
sector to go to the market for funding, (and rely) less on bank
lending," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.
"There is no hurry for the ECB to ease or exit."
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London, Editing by
Jan Paschal)