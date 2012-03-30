By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 Preparations for both the end
of the quarter and Japan's fiscal year dominated global money
markets on Friday, as quiet trading in the Treasury market and a
muted reaction to new developments in Europe kept repo and
interbank lending rates mostly steady.
Rates on general collateral in the overnight repurchase
market were in the teens. But Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said the most recently issued
Treasury notes were all trading "special," meaning their
collateral rates were lower than the general collateral rate.
"Quarter-end has created a dearth of securities available in
the securities lending market as a variety of accounts are
reluctant to lend paper over the turn," she said.
Briggen added that the settlement of $99 billion in new
Treasury issuance on Monday after this week's auctions would
push general collateral rates higher.
The three-month London interbank offered rate,
or Libor, held steady on Friday after declining for six
consecutive sessions, fixing again at 0.46815 percent, the
lowest since November.
The Libor/OIS spread, an indicator of fear in the market,
was also unchanged from Thursday at 33 basis points, despite new
worries that Spain and the Netherlands might miss their fiscal
targets. Euro zone finance ministers announced on Friday they
were raising the size of their financial firewall to 700 billion
euros.
"That sort of brought the issue of Europe from the back
burner to the mid-range of the stove," said Chris Ahrens,
interest-rate strategist at UBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Ahrens added, however, that the new worries about Europe had
not affected the Libor/OIS spread.
"Libor OIS continues to narrow," he said. "To the extent
that it has maybe stopped narrowing in recent days that's a
function of quarter-end."
(Editing by G Crosse)