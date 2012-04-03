* Repo rates elevated on worries about sterilized Fed program

* Fed funds rate jumps despite Treasury debt settlement

* Three-month dollar Libor edges up but Euribor dips

* Strong bids for 1-month T-bills, cool demand for 1-year bills (Updates with U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 3 The overnight costs for banks and Wall Street firms to borrow U.S. dollars stayed elevated on Tuesday before the release of the minutes on the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting where policy-makers upgraded their outlook on the U.S. economy.

Overnight interest rates in federal funds and repurchase agreement markets hovered at their highest levels since last summer on worries that the record of the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting might show discussions on "sterilized" bond programs as an option to hold down long-term borrowing costs, analysts said.

Moreover, they reckoned the loans to fund the purchases of the U.S. Treasury Department's combined $99 billion in coupon bond supply have not been fully unwound.

Back on March 7, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that should the Fed decide to buy more bonds to boost growth, it could borrow back the money it used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low interest rates. Doing so would take that money out of circulation, or "sterilize" it, exerting upward pressure on short-term interest rates.

Six days later, the FOMC signaled no immediate plans to embark on a third round of bond purchase, dubbed QE3, while it repeated its commitment to leave short-term rates near zero until at least late 2014.

"There's still latent nervousness about it," Mary Beth Fisher, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York said of a Fed sterilized bond program. "That could put more pressure on the front end and would force dealers to hold more collateral."

However, Fisher and other analysts see it is a remote possibility that the March FOMC minutes, which are set for release at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), would feature references to sterilized bond purchases.

In repo trading, what banks and bond dealers charge each other for overnight loans secured by Treasuries was last quoted at 0.23 percent mid-market, down from 0.26 percent on Monday but up from about 0.05 percent at the end of 2011.

In the Fed funds market, whose rates the Fed monitors closely, the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each other overnight was last bid at 0.25 percent, up from 0.09 percent late on Monday.

In unsecured dollar sector, the benchmark London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars edged up to 0.46915 percent from Monday's fixing of 0.46815 percent.

But for the dollar Euribor which debut on Monday , the three-month rate in that index series increased to 0.95643 percent from 0.95714 percent.

At Tuesday's Treasury bill auctions, data showed strong demand for the latest one-month supply but reduced appetite for this month's one-year offering.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the $30 billion sale of one-month bill issue came in at 4.75, which was the highest since the auction held on Jan. 24.

The Treasury sold the latest one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.055 percent, the lowest level since the ones sold on Jan. 31.

On the other hand, the bid-to-cover at the $26 billion one-year bill auction was 4.31, the lowest since the auction conducted in August 2011.

The drop off in appetite for one-year bills resulted in a rise in the clearing rate on them. They were sold at 0.185 percent, up from 0.170 percent at the March auction and the highest since July 2011. (Reporting by Richard Leong)