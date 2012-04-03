* Repo rates elevated on worries about sterilized Fed
program
* Fed funds rate jumps despite Treasury debt settlement
* Three-month dollar Libor edges up but Euribor dips
* Strong bids for 1-month T-bills, cool demand for 1-year
bills
(Updates with U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 3 The overnight costs for banks
and Wall Street firms to borrow U.S. dollars stayed elevated on
Tuesday before the release of the minutes on the Federal
Reserve's March policy meeting where policy-makers upgraded
their outlook on the U.S. economy.
Overnight interest rates in federal funds and repurchase
agreement markets hovered at their highest levels since last
summer on worries that the record of the last Federal Open
Market Committee meeting might show discussions on "sterilized"
bond programs as an option to hold down long-term borrowing
costs, analysts said.
Moreover, they reckoned the loans to fund the purchases of
the U.S. Treasury Department's combined $99 billion in coupon
bond supply have not been fully unwound.
Back on March 7, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter, that should the Fed decide to
buy more bonds to boost growth, it could borrow back the money
it used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at low
interest rates. Doing so would take that money out of
circulation, or "sterilize" it, exerting upward pressure on
short-term interest rates.
Six days later, the FOMC signaled no immediate plans to
embark on a third round of bond purchase, dubbed QE3, while it
repeated its commitment to leave short-term rates near zero
until at least late 2014.
"There's still latent nervousness about it," Mary Beth
Fisher, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York
said of a Fed sterilized bond program. "That could put more
pressure on the front end and would force dealers to hold more
collateral."
However, Fisher and other analysts see it is a remote
possibility that the March FOMC minutes, which are set for
release at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), would feature references to
sterilized bond purchases.
In repo trading, what banks and bond dealers charge each
other for overnight loans secured by Treasuries was last quoted
at 0.23 percent mid-market, down from 0.26 percent on Monday but
up from about 0.05 percent at the end of 2011.
In the Fed funds market, whose rates the Fed monitors
closely, the cost for banks to borrow excess reserves from each
other overnight was last bid at 0.25 percent, up from 0.09
percent late on Monday.
In unsecured dollar sector, the benchmark London interbank
offered rate for three-month dollars edged up to
0.46915 percent from Monday's fixing of 0.46815 percent.
But for the dollar Euribor which debut on Monday
, the three-month rate in that index series
increased to 0.95643 percent from 0.95714 percent.
At Tuesday's Treasury bill auctions, data showed strong
demand for the latest one-month supply but reduced appetite for
this month's one-year offering.
The bid-to-cover ratio at the $30 billion sale of one-month
bill issue came in at 4.75, which was the highest
since the auction held on Jan. 24.
The Treasury sold the latest one-month bills at an interest
rate of 0.055 percent, the lowest level since the ones sold on
Jan. 31.
On the other hand, the bid-to-cover at the $26 billion
one-year bill auction was 4.31, the lowest since
the auction conducted in August 2011.
The drop off in appetite for one-year bills resulted in a
rise in the clearing rate on them. They were sold at 0.185
percent, up from 0.170 percent at the March auction and the
highest since July 2011.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)