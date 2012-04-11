* Repo rates having risen steadily since last year

* Increase in Treasury bills' issue driving supply

* Wariness before Moody's potential bank downgrades cited

* ECB liquidity should tide banks over

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 11 Treasury supply and wariness about potential bank downgrades by Moody's ratings agency next month have driven a steady rise in general collateral repo rates since early in the year.

Overnight Treasury general collateral rates have averaged 19 basis points in April, compared with rates closer to 9 basis points in January.

"The rise seems mostly supply driven because the Treasury has issued more bills in the first quarter of this year than they did last year," said Joseph Abate, market analyst at Barclays Capital.

Part of the issuance reflects the normal pickup in seasonal issuance ahead of the tax season, Abate said. But this year, in addition to Treasury issuance, the Federal Reserve is selling short-dated bills and coupons as part of its Operation Twist effort to keep long-term interest rates low.

There is also wariness over what Moody's will do in mid-May about the short-term credit ratings for banks it put on review for downgrade in mid-February, Abate said.

Moody's said it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions and was reviewing long-term ratings and stand-alone credit assessments of a range of banks. It said for 66 institutions, short-term ratings have been placed on review for downgrade.

"People are watching and waiting to see what will happen with respect to the Moody's downgrades in mid-May," Abate said.

Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said overnight repo general collateral rates were coming down a bit, but remained elevated, with dealers "a bit dismayed by the lack of buyers in the collateral market."

General collateral closed at 20 basis points on Tuesday, she noted, and opened on Wednesday at 19 basis points.

"All the on-the-run issues are trading below general collateral rates with current 3s now 'special' and the premium in 10s intensifying," Briggen said.

Both issues were being impacted by short positions related to the U.S. Treasury's auctions of three-year notes on Tuesday and the upcoming 10-year note auction on Wednesday, she said.

The three-month London interbank offered rate, or Libor, was fixed modestly lower at 0.46865 percent from 0.46915 percent on Tuesday.

The Eurodollar rally, however, was more in reaction to events in Europe, Briggen said. She cited the boost in risk markets as southern European debt spreads narrowed due to a decent Italian T-bill auction, an assertion by a European Union commission that Spain did not need euro zone help for its banks, and comments by a European Central Bank official suggesting the ECB could restart bond purchases for Spain.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given the reforms being undertaken by its government and said the ECB still has its bond-buying program as an option,

Markets are watching closely for any signs that a rise in Spanish bond yields back above 6 percent may prompt a change in ECB rhetoric after policymakers in recent weeks stressed it was now up to governments to deal with the crisis, not the central bank.

Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations, said the central bank still had the Securities Market Program in place allowing it to purchase debt of euro zone nations, should the need arise.

The latest escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, with Spain now taking center stage, is closing funding markets for banks again on concerns over exposure to the large amount of sovereign debt now being hoarded by some institutions.

Spanish and Italian bond yields have risen sharply over the last week as the effects of the European Central Bank's three-year liquidity operation wear off and worries about Spain's ability to meet its budget targets and fund itself grow. That means banks that used the ECB's cash to buy bonds issued by their own governments may be looking at losses if they need to sell that paper to repay debt. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)