* Repo rates having risen steadily since last year
* Increase in Treasury bills' issue driving supply
* Wariness before Moody's potential bank downgrades cited
* ECB liquidity should tide banks over
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 11 Treasury supply and wariness
about potential bank downgrades by Moody's ratings agency next
month have driven a steady rise in general collateral repo rates
since early in the year.
Overnight Treasury general collateral rates have averaged 19
basis points in April, compared with rates closer to 9 basis
points in January.
"The rise seems mostly supply driven because the Treasury
has issued more bills in the first quarter of this year than
they did last year," said Joseph Abate, market analyst at
Barclays Capital.
Part of the issuance reflects the normal pickup in seasonal
issuance ahead of the tax season, Abate said. But this year, in
addition to Treasury issuance, the Federal Reserve is selling
short-dated bills and coupons as part of its Operation Twist
effort to keep long-term interest rates low.
There is also wariness over what Moody's will do in mid-May
about the short-term credit ratings for banks it put on review
for downgrade in mid-February, Abate said.
Moody's said it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global
and 114 European financial institutions and was reviewing
long-term ratings and stand-alone credit assessments of a range
of banks. It said for 66 institutions, short-term ratings have
been placed on review for downgrade.
"People are watching and waiting to see what will happen
with respect to the Moody's downgrades in mid-May," Abate said.
Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters, said overnight repo general collateral rates were
coming down a bit, but remained elevated, with dealers "a bit
dismayed by the lack of buyers in the collateral market."
General collateral closed at 20 basis points on Tuesday, she
noted, and opened on Wednesday at 19 basis points.
"All the on-the-run issues are trading below general
collateral rates with current 3s now 'special' and the premium
in 10s intensifying," Briggen said.
Both issues were being impacted by short positions related
to the U.S. Treasury's auctions of three-year notes on Tuesday
and the upcoming 10-year note auction on Wednesday, she said.
The three-month London interbank offered rate,
or Libor, was fixed modestly lower at 0.46865 percent from
0.46915 percent on Tuesday.
The Eurodollar rally, however, was more in reaction to
events in Europe, Briggen said. She cited the boost in risk
markets as southern European debt spreads narrowed due to a
decent Italian T-bill auction, an assertion by a European Union
commission that Spain did not need euro zone help for its banks,
and comments by a European Central Bank official suggesting the
ECB could restart bond purchases for Spain.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given
the reforms being undertaken by its government and said the ECB
still has its bond-buying program as an option,
Markets are watching closely for any signs that a rise in
Spanish bond yields back above 6 percent may prompt a change in
ECB rhetoric after policymakers in recent weeks stressed it was
now up to governments to deal with the crisis, not the central
bank.
Coeure, the ECB board member in charge of market operations,
said the central bank still had the Securities Market Program in
place allowing it to purchase debt of euro zone nations, should
the need arise.
The latest escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, with
Spain now taking center stage, is closing funding markets for
banks again on concerns over exposure to the large amount of
sovereign debt now being hoarded by some institutions.
Spanish and Italian bond yields have risen sharply over the
last week as the effects of the European Central Bank's
three-year liquidity operation wear off and worries about
Spain's ability to meet its budget targets and fund itself grow.
That means banks that used the ECB's cash to buy bonds issued by
their own governments may be looking at losses if they need to
sell that paper to repay debt.
(Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by
Leslie Adler)