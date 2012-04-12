* U.S. to sell $58 bln in bills on April 16

* Euribor rates seen stabilizing around record lows

* Spanish CDS prices rise for sovereign, banks

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank in the latest week, suggesting businesses either cut back on short-term borrowing or filled their short-term borrowing needs elsewhere, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $6.5 billion in the week ended April 11. On a seasonally adjusted basis, commercial paper outstanding fell $3.1 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $1.3 billion in the week ended April 11, according to the data released by the Fed.

Companies use the short-term commercial paper market to raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories.

Elsewhere in the world of short-term financing, the U.S. Treasury said it would sell $58 billion in bills in its weekly bill auctions in mid-April. The $30 billion in three-month bills and $28 billion in six-month bills will be sold on April 16 and will settle on April 19.

Overnight repo general collateral rates remained high, closing at 20 basis points and opening at 24 basis points, according to market analyst Roseanne Briggen at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

"The collateral glut has not seen much distribution and there is more on the way next week as the Treasury's $66 billion in coupon auctions settle on Monday," she said. The Treasury sold three-, 10-, and 30-year Treasuries this week.

The usual Thursday settlements of this week's Treasury bill auctions are also weighing, she said. Traders have noted major collateral buyers have been absent, and this is also crimping distribution, she added.

Fed funds closed at 10 basis points on Wednesday with the effective rate settling at 14 basis points.

The Fed has targeted the zero to 0.25 percent range for its key federal funds rate as part of its efforts to provide ample monetary stimulus to the banking and financial system.

Three-month Libor fixed lower by 0.02 basis points to 0.46665 percent.

"The dip was only a smidge, but it's the direction that matters as it is reducing funding fears," Briggen said.

Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates hit 21-month lows on Thursday amid the ample cash supplied by the European Central Bank since late last year.

The ECB, which left official euro zone interest rates at 1 percent last week, has put over 1 trillion euros of three-year funding into the banking system since the end of December, a move that has sparked a 45 percent drop in the prices at which banks lend to each other.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main measure of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell on Thursday to 0.757 percent from 0.760 percent, the lowest level since late June 2010.

The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what.

But some key measures of interbank counterparty risk crept higher on Thursday as concerns over Spain's fiscal position kept euro zone debt markets on edge and made it more costly for Italy to borrow money over three years.

Borrowing costs rose sharply at an Italian auction on Thursday, further fueling concerns that Spain is becoming the next source of contagion in the euro zone as it struggles to rein in its budget without choking off growth.

A tough Spanish budget earlier this month did little to reassure investors who are increasingly worried that Spain will struggle to grow out of its debt - and that this could start affecting its ability to raise funds in primary markets.

The spread between three-month interbank Libor rates and overnight index swap rates widened 2 basis points to 31 basis points from the previous session.

The gap between three-month Euribor rates and overnight rates, also a measure of financial stress, was also up 2 basis points on the day at 40 bps.

Both spreads have seen a sharp narrowing since the European Central Bank offered 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year funding since December. (Additional reporting by Frankfurt bureau and Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Editing by Editing by Leslie Adler)