* Investors gear up to pay for last week's Treasuries supply
* Tuesday's U.S. tax deadline further cuts cash for repos
* Strong demand for three-, six-month U.S. T-bills
* No market impact after Moody's delayed bank review
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 16 A key overnight borrowing
cost for banks and Wall Street firms rose on Monday as investors
sent payments to the U.S. Treasury Department for some of the
$66 billion in government debt they bought last week.
The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year debt; $21
billion of 10-year notes and $13 billion of 30-year bonds last
week. These securities are scheduled to settle on Monday.
Anticipated cash outflows from bank accounts ahead of
Tuesday's personal income tax deadline also reduced the amount
of money available for overnight lending in the $1.6 trillion
tri-party repurchase agreement (repo) market, analysts said.
The interest rate on overnight repos rose to its highest in
a week. The overnight repo rate was last bid at 0.28 percent
, up from 0.24 percent late on Friday.
Repos are short-term loans whose proceeds banks and bond
dealers use to fund their trades and operations. For investors,
they are relatively safe investments because they are typically
secured by Treasuries or other securities as collateral.
Analysts expect repo rates and other short-term dollar
funding costs to retreat in coming days after a huge amount of
Treasury bills is scheduled to mature this week.
"People are running out of time. A lot of T-bills are
maturing on Thursday," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding
at TD Securities in New York.
About $136 billion worth of T-bills will come due on
Thursday, of which $48 billion are expected to be paid down by
the Treasury, according to analysts.
With less supply of T-bills available after Thursday, money
market investors are expected to step up their bidding for
T-bills. This could drive down the interest rates on T-bills,
repos and other forms of short-term funding, analysts said.
Strong demand at Monday's auctions of new three-month and
six-month T-bills signaled sharpened interest among investors to
stash cash into T-bills.
The Treasury sold $30 billion of three-month bills at an
interest rate of 0.080 percent, a touch lower than last week's
0.085 percent. It sold $28 billion of six-month bills at 0.135
percent, the lowest interest rate at an auction in six weeks.
In addition to less T-bill supply, investors said they are
concerned about possible downgrades of European banks and global
financial companies by Moody's Investors and about Spain's
financial troubles causing another flare-up in the euro zone
debt crisis.
MOODY'S DELAYS RATING DECISIONS
On Friday, Moody's said its timeline for the conclusion of
its ratings reviews on European banks and global investment
banks will be in early May to the end of June.
It had a timeline starting this week to mid-May.
Fears about broad and steep downgrades of these banks'
ratings have led investors to withdraw cash from money market
funds which invest in these banks' short-term debt in recent
weeks. They also reduced their exposure to them by doing less
repo business with them, analysts said.
Moody's move to postpone its decisions by a month has not
had a market impact, albeit it might buy more time for banks and
investors to prepare for possible downgrades, they said.
"It won't make a difference from an investor perspective,"
TD's Lin said of the timeline change. "For most investors, they
have already been reducing their balances on those companies
whose ratings might be downgraded."
For the banks whose ratings are under review, they will have
more time to shore up their funding, analysts said.
"On (the) margin, the delay in ratings action provides more
time for banks to prepare for possible downgrades, whether it be
finding alternative sources of funding or shoring up additional
collateral to meet derivative contract requirements," J.P.
Morgan Securities analysts wrote in a report on Monday.
