By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, April 25 General collateral repo rates rose overnight and o n W ednesday as housing lender Fannie Mae withdrew funds from the repo market to make monthly principal and interest payments to holders of mortgage-backed securities, analysts said.

Rates were about 16 basis points on April 17 after the April 15 U.S. tax date and dipped to 12 basis points on Friday, April 20.

But on Wednesday, repo rates had risen to the low 20s due to money withdrawn from the repo market by Fannie Mae in order to make payments it makes on the 25th day of each month, analysts said.

The repo market is a liquid market where money is parked for short-term purposes. That the repurchase agreements are executed on an overnight basis lets participants change their positions daily, as needed.

For instance, those who need to finance fixed-income inventory positions on a short-term basis can raise money to pay for those positions in the repo market. Meanwhile, counterparties with cash can use it to finance dealer inventory, using the securities as collateral.

"These repo rates tend to be fairly stable and predictable, but they fluctuate with large changes in supply," said Ken Silliman, managing director at TD Securities (USA) LLC.

Such changes can occur when investors pull money out of the market for cash flow or cash management needs, he said.

Shifts occur before and after the April 15 U.S. tax date. They also occur when batches of Treasury auctions settle. The Treasury's two-, five- and seven-year auctions this week will settle on Monday, April 30, for instance.

When Fannie Mae, for instance, prepares to make its principal and interest payments to bondholders on the 25th day of the month, it pulls the money it has been collecting from mortgage holders throughout the month out of the repo market and puts it in an account at the Federal Reserve.

Removing those funds from the general collateral repo market tends to push rates up. Once the payments are made to bondholders, some of that cash might find its way back to the repo market. But in general it will be distributed to bond holders "who can do whatever they want with it," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP.

"The money moves from an investor with concentrated investments in the repo market to a broad range of bond holders who may handle their cash very differently," he said.

The sudden cash management shifts of government-sponsored entities "is one of those situations where you see a change ... having an impact on the funding market," Silliman said.

He said repo rates should come off a bit this week but go back up again on Monday, the settlement date for this week's two-, five- and seven-year Treasury auctions. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Dan Grebler)