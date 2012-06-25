By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. interest rate swaps have
rallied sharply this month even as yields on risky European
debt, including Spain's bonds, increased, a move that some fear
may reflect overconfidence in the ability of central banks to
stem contagion from Europe's debt woes.
Two-year interest swaps, which are seen as a
proxy for bank credit risk, tightened to 22.50 basis points on
Monday, and are down from 38 basis points at the beginning of
the month.
The move since June 1 reflects a breakdown of the swaps'
previously strong correlation to Spanish, Italian and other
peripheral European debt spreads, which have been worsening.
The rally in the swaps may reflect high market confidence in
central bank programs to ease pressures on the region's banks,
said Ralph Axel, an interest rate strategist at Bank of America
in New York.
"The market more and more believes that central banks will
do whatever is necessary, and not just that they will act but
that they can effectively prevent any kind of funding or
liquidity problems," Axel said.
"As soon as that confidence leaves, it could be a major swap
widening event, though I don't know if that will happen," he
added.
Analysts at Barclays Capital noted that the correlation
between Spain's sovereign debt and other assets, including world
stock markets, has also broken down of late, calling the effect
"puzzling."
"We very much doubt that it will persist if market pressures
on Spain continue to mount in the weeks and months ahead,"
Michael Gavin, head of global macro and emerging market strategy
said in a report on Monday.
Spain formally requested European aid for its indebted banks
on Monday, but the lack of details rekindled investor doubts
over the financial sector, hours before Moody's was expected to
cut the ratings of all Spanish lenders.
CONFIDENCE COULD WORSEN
Bank of America's Axel recommends entering into trades that
would benefit from two-year swap spreads widening from around 20
basis points, noting these levels are near their tight levels
historically and on the expectation they could widen on a
renewed crisis of confidence.
"There could be a combination of things like fears that bank
losses will be uncontrollable, combined with political arguing
or separation, a feeling that central banks have lost control of
the situation," Axel said.
Central banks have eased funding concerns by offering cheap
loan and swaps programs to banks, as well as various bond
purchase programs, and as economic conditions worsen globally
there are high expectations of further assistance.
But many see the measures as stop gap, and say that more
definitive solutions are needed from political leaders in the
region.
The Bank for International Settlements, a global forum for
central banks, said on Sunday that leaders in the euro zone
should create a banking union and warned that central banks are
limited in their ability to contain the crisis.
"Central banks are being cornered into prolonging monetary
stimulus as governments drag their feet and adjustment is
delayed," the BIS said, adding that if the root causes of
financial and economic weakness are not addressed, central banks
will come under pressure to do more than they can actually
deliver.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that shared
debt liability within the euro zone was "economically wrong" and
"counterproductive," ahead of a highly anticipated two-date
summit in Brussels starting on Thursday.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)