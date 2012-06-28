By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. interest rate volatility
has plunged to historical lows as expectations increase that the
Federal Reserve may extend its commitment to record low rates
beyond its current guidance of 2014.
With the euro zone's debt problems continuing to unravel and
global economies pointing more and more towards increasingly
sluggish growth, U.S. Treasuries yields and volatility may
decline still further.
"If you believe that we are going into a global growth
downturn, with incredibly anemic growth globally, then you are
looking at multi-year low rates and potentially new quantitative
easing," said Mary Beth Fisher, an interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
For those in that camp Fisher recommends selling volatility
through short-to-intermediate-dated swaptions, which are options
to enter into interest rate swaps at a future date. These would
gain in price value if volatility declines.
A worsening economic outlook has increased speculation that
the Federal Reserve will launch a third round of quantitative
easing later this year, as well as extend its statement that it
will hold rates near zero though 2015.
The U.S. central bank said last week that it would extend
its Operation Twist program, which involved buying long-dated
debt and funding purchases with sales of short-term notes,
though the end of the year.
Further easing in a deteriorating economic picture would
likely send U.S. Treasuries yields to new lows and further
dampen rate volatility.
"Despite the current low levels of volatility, on a relative
basis we could go much lower," said Fisher.
To some, the stilted U.S. economy appears to be following
the template of Japan, which has seen two "lost decades" of
stagnation, deflation and rock-bottom rates.
Japan has much lower rates than the United States and shifts
in the country's bond yields and interest rate swaps are also
more muted, Fisher said.
Five-year Japanese swap rates, for example, see moves of
around 22 basis points a year while equivalent U.S. swaps may
move by over 60 basis points, based on swaption prices.
Two-year Japanese swaps may also shift by only around 12
basis points over one year while U.S. equivalents may increase
or decrease by around 35 basis points.
"To get to where Japan is we would have to get much lower in
rates and stay there. We would have to start range trading in
narrower and narrower bands, and the moves through those ranges
are much less violent," Fisher said.
The United States has many key differences to Japan, which
has an aging population that poses larger demographic
challenges. Japan has also struggled with deflation, which the
United States has thus far been able to avoid.
That said, the example of Japan shows that even at the U.S.
low yields there is still plenty of room to fall further.
Fisher recommends selling volatility on options to enter
into 10-year swaps in a range of contracts that begin a month
from now and extend through to five years.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)