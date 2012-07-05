* U.S. commercial paper market shrank in week - Fed

* Non-adjusted CP data may be more revealing of true picture

* Euribor futures rise on rate cut (Adds U.S. commercial paper data, context)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank in the most recent week, Federal Reserve data showed on Th ursday, suggesting less corporate borrowing as firms closed the books on the second quarter.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market shrank to $972.5 billion in the week ended July 4 on a seasonally adjusted basis from $1.008 trillion a week earlier.

The market size without seasonal adjustments fell less sharply, to $971.2 billion in the week ended July 4 from $979.2 billion a week earlier.

Contrary to the typical pattern of seasonally adjusted data providing a smoother pattern, commercial paper data that have not been seasonally adjusted can be less volatile than the figures that have been seasonally adjusted because the adjusted data include the dramatic impact on the market of the most intense period of the financial crisis, said Stone & McCarthy managing director and economist Ray Stone.

A reluctance by money market funds, the big buyers of commercial paper, to hold a lot of paper at quarter end might also have contributed to the smaller amount of commercial paper outstanding, he said.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding shrank to $127.8 billion in the week ended July 4, from $130.3 billion, the latest Fed data showed.

Aside from quarter-end influences, Federal Reserve data on commercial and industrial loans showed businesses have gotten more loans from banks over the last year, giving them less need to issue commercial paper to raise short-term funds.

One reason for that is that banks "are very liquid, with all these excess reserves, so they're in a position where it's easier for them to make a loan," Stone said.

EURIBOR FUTURES RISE AFTER ECB RATE CUT

Euribor futures rose after the European Central Bank cut its interest and deposit rates to shore up a flailing economy and a struggling banking system.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to a record low 0.75 percent, as expected, after a recent bout of weaker economic data suggested the euro zone debt crisis was even affecting Germany, the bloc's biggest economy.

The central bank also cut its deposit rate to zero from 0.25 percent, making it less attractive for banks to park their cash at the central bank overnight.

The move was largely symbolic, coming, as it did, just days after a European Union summit surpassed market expectations by agreeing to a more flexible use of euro zone rescue funds.

"Economic data recently were very weak and after the European summit ... it was clear that (ECB President Mario) Draghi and the ECB wanted to reciprocate," said Matteo Regesta, strategist at BNP Paribas.

Business surveys this week suggested the euro zone economy contracted between April and June, while data showed unemployment in the currency bloc hit a euro-era high in May.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose across the curve after the rate decision and stood between 5 and 9.5 basis points on the day across September 2012 and December 2014 contracts.

Analysts said the move in Euribors was a readjustment after the rate decision and markets had not priced in any further monetary easing.

The absence of any hint of more dramatic measures such as buying government bonds or flooding banks with more liquidity was disappointing to some. Spanish and Italian bond yields spiked as a result.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)