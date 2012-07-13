(Adds strategist's quotes, changes dateline)
By Chris Reese and Kirsten Donovan
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 The U.S. Federal
Reserve is unlikely to follow the European Central Bank's move
to a zero percent deposit rate due in part to fears of
disruptions to money market funds, according to UBS strategist
Chris Ahrens.
The ECB last week cut its main refinancing rate to 0.75
percent and its overnight deposit rate - which is paid to banks
that park cash in the central bank's deposit account - to zero.
U.S. money market fund managers breathed a sigh of relief
earlier this week after minutes from the Fed's June policy
meeting showed no indications the central bank was considering
cutting the interest rate it pays on excess reserves to banks.
Many fund managers believe any cut in the rate, which
currently stands at 0.25 percent, would cause disruptions in
funding markets, especially money market funds.
"We agree with our economists that the Fed is unlikely to
reduce interest on excess reserves (IOR)," Ahrens said. "The Fed
discussed this alternative in detail at the September 2011
meeting but was reluctant to exercise this option. Moreover,
June 2012 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings did not
mention IOR, and recent speeches have not included it."
"The Fed's reluctance to cut the rate stems primarily from
'concerns that reducing the IOR rate risked costly disruptions
to money markets and to the intermediation of credit'," Ahrens
said, quoting from FOMC minutes from Sept. 20-21, 2011.
"Our read is that the central bank worries that reducing IOR
would elicit meager gains at the potential cost of eroding the
architecture of the financing markets and fracturing the link
between the policy rate and various funding rates," Ahrens said.
Meanwhile, implementation of the ECB's zero percent deposit
rate this week has pushed money markets into uncharted
territory, forcing many to accept negative returns while
Seemingly doing little to spur bank lending.
T-bill yields and repo rates are below zero for the euro
zone's more-trusted "core" countries and they are falling even
for Spain and Italy - despite the euro zone debt crisis
appearing no closer to being resolved. Bank-to-bank Euribor
lending rates are in free fall.
The changes came into force with the start of the new
maintenance period on Wednesday but JPMorgan Chase & Co,
BlackRock Inc, which is the world's largest money
manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc had already
restricted investor access to European money market funds
.
Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger described the move
to zero or negative rates as "a small step for the ECB but a
giant leap for money markets".
"While some investors will likely still be willing to pay a
price for safe investments, others will either be keen to exit
the euro or should grudgingly revise their credit and duration
limits... in an attempt to preserve the nominal value of their
investments," he said in a note.
While banks are now not making any cash from the ECB,
analysts are skeptical that they will increase lending to the
wider economy in response. But there is some suggestion that
banks may be seeking even modest returns by buying more
sovereign debt - which could potentially ease euro zone
policymakers' headaches somewhat on that front.
Tradeweb quotes one-month T-bill yields for Germany, France,
Holland and Belgium at close to zero or below, while Spanish
yields have fallen to 0.90 percent from around
1.5 percent ahead of the ECB meeting.
Similarly, secured lending rates in the repo market - where
banks commonly use government bonds as collateral to raise
funding - have collapsed.
General collateral repo rates, which are paid to borrow
funds against a basket of government bonds, are negative for the
core countries and falling in Spain and particularly Italy. An
Italian bond auction on Friday saw good demand despite a ratings
cut earlier in the day.
"Italy appears to have been a major beneficiary of the
search for yield," said ICAP economist Don Smith, referring to
the repo market.
"Bid interest in this market has surged in the last two days
and repo rates have correspondingly dropped...(jibing) with the
previous rising trend set against a backdrop of elevated lending
concerns."
With no incentive for banks to deposit money at the ECB
overnight, cash is being hoarded in institutions' current
accounts, central bank data showed this week.
While it is impossible to tell how much money may be being
used to buy shorter-dated government bonds from the figures,
there is only anecdotal evidence from market players.
However, Smith says reports from Brokertec's euro government
bond platform suggest a "scramble" for short-dated Austrian,
Belgian, French and Dutch debt.
