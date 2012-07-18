(Adds economist's comments, changes dateline, previous London)
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, July 18 The interest rate on U.S.
repurchase agreements fell for a second day on Wednesday as
investors mulled whether the Federal Reserve might eventually
follow the European Central Bank and cut the interest it pays on
excess reserves.
The rate on repos secured by Treasuries was last quoted at
21 basis points, down from 27 on Monday, and the
lowest since June 19.
The rate has dipped amid some speculation the Fed may
eventually cut the interest rate it pays on excess reserves to
banks (IOER). The speculation was spurred after the ECB on July
5 cut to zero the deposit rate it pays banks for parking money
with it overnight.
"Because of the uncertainty over IOER, if you are an asset
manager and you are taking money out of other markets you are
probably going to put that into overnight repo, so it is going
to drive the rate lower," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist with Jefferies & Co in New York.
The IOER currently stands at 0.25 percent.
Some investors believe the Fed might reduce the rate in
order to encourage other types of lending and possibly prop up
economic growth.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in testimony before the Senate
Banking Committee on Tuesday and Wednesday, offered few new
clues on whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a
fresh round of monetary stimulus, but repeated the Fed's pledge
to act if needed.
Meanwhile euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to
all-time lows on Wednesday, driven down by record low ECB
interest rates and the decision to stop paying interest on money
deposited at the central bank overnight.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate of zero acts as a floor for
money market rates because banks lend to rivals only if they are
able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks now
get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will nurture a
return to more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to
look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a
growing belief the ECB could continue to cut rates, has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit an all-time
low of 0.464 percent on Wednesday, down from 0.470 percent.
The equivalent Libor rate, also at a record low,
fell by 1 basis point to 0.34464 percent. Libor is set by a
smaller panel of London-based banks.
Overnight rates bucked the trend rising to 0.119
percent from 0.114 percent. However, they remain 20 basis points
below where they were before the ECB cut rates.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fixed lower at 0.919 percent, while
overnight dollar rates dipped to 0.33857 percent from 0.33929
percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are currently under investigation after it emerged a
number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they
pay.
Banks transferred almost half a trillion euros from the
ECB's deposit facility to their current accounts at the central
bank when its zero deposit rate came into force last week.
But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has now started to trickle back again.
A total of 382 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Moving in the other direction, the amounts
in banks' current accounts dipped to 490.8 billion euros.
(Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and William James
in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)