By Chris Reese and Marius Zaharia
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 The interest rate on
U.S. repurchase agreements rose on Friday, recovering a portion
of the week's losses that have come amid speculation the Federal
Reserve could eventually cut the interest rate it pays on excess
reserves to banks.
Investors are mulling whether the Fed could follow the lead
of the European Central Bank, which this month cut to zero the
deposit rate it pays banks for parking money with it overnight.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, in speaking to Congress this
week, listed a cut in the interest paid on excess reserves
(IOER) as one of the tools available to the central bank in its
efforts to prop up the economy.
Some investors believe the Fed may actually take the step,
and the rate on repos secured by Treasuries has dipped
this week as a result. Repo rates were last quoted on Friday at
21 basis points, up from 17 basis points on Thursday but down
from 29 basis points on Monday.
"Although cutting IOER received only a peripheral mention by
Bernanke and has not been listed as a policy option in the
Federal Open Market Committee minutes since last year, the
market has begun pricing in a cut," said Joseph Abate, market
strategist at Barclays Capital in New York.
Abate adds however that he considers it "unlikely" the Fed
will cut IOER, which currently stands at 0.25 percent.
Separately, euro zone money markets have been wary of
pricing in any prospect the ECB might cut its deposit rate below
zero, but there are signs that such an unprecedented move is no
longer considered unthinkable.
The forward euro zone EONIA overnight interest rate for
December traded at 6 basis points on Friday, less than the
average spread of 8 basis points over the ECB's depo rate seen
in the past few months.
The rate projected for December is just half of Thursday's
0.12 percent EONIA settlement and indicates that the
market is pricing in a tiny possibility that the ECB deposit
rate may go below zero later this year.
"It does not seem to have been any serious flows in the
market yet, but some in the market are starting to talk about
this," said Max Leung, an interest rate strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch Global Research in London.
Recent comments from ECB policymakers suggested that the
central bank is keeping the door open for further easing, but
the form any such step would take is unclear.
If the ECB ever does cut its refinancing rate from the
current record low of 0.75 percent, the question arises whether
it will keep the gap over the depo rate at the usual 75 basis
points.
If the deposit rate turned negative, the ECB would have to
change the way it manages banks' excess reserves in the current
account as well if it wants to penalize banks for parking cash
in the ECB's safe coffers rather than lending to each other or
to businesses.
The only certainty in the market about the ECB's next move
is that it will not cut the depo rate again in the near future,
because it will take several months to assess the full impact of
the July 5 cut to zero.
Many are already expressing serious doubts that the zero
rate will spur activity in the interbank market and filter
through to the real economy.
In fact, some of the biggest money managers have already
restricted access to European money market funds due to the
almost non-existent returns. Besides, most banks
are not lending because they do not trust each other and that
may not change even if they are penalized for it.
"In an environment where it is return of capital that
counts, rather than return on capital, you may well have to pay
someone to be the guardian of your money," said Simon Peck, rate
strategist at RBS in London.
"Just because the deposit rate is zero or going lower
doesn't necessarily imply that straight away you can change your
risk management framework."
