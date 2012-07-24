* Most Eurodollar futures hit contract highs again
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 24
climbed on Tuesday as unsettling news on Greece and Spain and
disappointing U.S. economic data raised bets the Federal Reserve
would leave short-term rates near zero beyond late 2014.
Discouraging reports on Greece and Spain's fiscal troubles
spurred more selling of Wall Street stocks, sending investors
into less risky government bonds and related investments,
analysts and traders said.
Eurodollar futures from 2014 and beyond rose to contract
highs for a second straight day, erasing earlier losses in the
wake of a strong $35 billion two-year Treasuries auction.
The December 2015 Eurodollar contract was
three basis points higher at 99.01, its contract high.
Moreover, data released on Tuesday signaling slowing growth
in the U.S. manufacturing sector further stoked expectations the
Fed would stick to a near-zero interest rate policy beyond its
late 2014 guidance.
"All these developments suggest we are going to see
near-zero rates from the Fed for a longer period," said Todd
Colvin, senior vice president of global institutional sales at
R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.
Moody's warned late Monday that Germany, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg could lose their top-notch AAA-rating due to possible
extension of more financial aid to Greece, Spain, Italy and
other wobbly euro zone neighbors. This underscored how
precarious the festering crisis is for Europe and its common
currency.
"The downgraded outlooks on Germany and the Netherlands are
not helping," Colvin said. "People are watching whether there
will be a further breakdown of the euro."
In late Tuesday trading, the euro fell to a fresh two-year
low against the U.S. dollar partly on comments by some European
officials suggesting Greece could miss its debt-cutting targets
required in a 130-billion-euro rescue package agreed on earlier
this year.
Colvin said it is unlikely U.S. short-term rates will fall
into negative territory like those seen in Germany and
Switzerland because of the amount of short-dated supply coming
from the Fed's Operation Twist and the remote chance the central
bank would lower the interest it pays banks on their excess
reserves with the Fed.
AMPLE DOLLARS
As rates futures gained on anxiety about Europe and the
economy, interest rates in the dollar funding market held steady
due to willingness among large investors and mortgage finance
agencies to lend.
There was little knee-jerk reaction to the latest negative
headlines from Europe and weaker-than-expected readings on the
U.S. factory sector, traders and investors said.
"A lot of people are already conservative to begin with,"
said Joe D'Angelo, head of money markets at Prudential Fixed
Income at Newark, New Jersey.
In the repurchase agreement market, a vital source of cash
for Wall Street, the overnight interest rate on loans secured by
Treasuries traded mostly at 0.14 percent, unchanged from
Monday's level on the DTCC GCF repo index on Treasuries.
The benchmark London interbank offered rate on three-month
dollars record its biggest drop in more than a
month. The three-month dollar Libor was fixed earlier at 0.44810
percent -- its lowest level since early November 2011 -- down
from 0.45110 percent on Monday.
