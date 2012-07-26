* Money funds bought Japanese, Nordic debt in June-Fitch
* Japanese debt seen as alternative to U.S. securities
* U.S. two-year swap spread tightest since August 2011
* Eurodollar futures, 3-month dollar Libor fall
(Updates with U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 26 Investors are dipping their
toes back into Japanese and other less risky foreign bank debt
due to worries about the euro zone debt crisis worsening again.
Data released this week suggest some investors are buying
commercial paper and other short-dated securities from these
banks as alternatives to U.S. government securities and
repurchase agreements.
The amount of commercial paper outstanding issued by foreign
banks has grown for three straight weeks. It rose $3.4 billion
in the week ended July 25 to $133.4 billion, the highest level
since the last week in May, U.S. Federal Reserve data released
on Thursday showed.
While the Fed neither names the foreign banks nor breaks
down the supply by region in its weekly report on commercial
paper, it is reasonable to conclude the increase stemmed from
foreign banks outside the euro zone, analysts said.
"There are still significant concerns about the situation in
the euro zone. European banks are in the spotlight," said Sean
Simko, head of fixed income management at SEI Investments in
Oaks, Pennsylvania, which has $189 billion under management.
Only a handful of Dutch, German and French banks have been
selling commercial paper regularly to raise cash to help fund
their trades and daily operations. Analysts said their issuance
activity has not changed much in recent weeks.
On the other hand, there has been a steady pickup in
commercial paper issuance from Japanese banks, propelled by
appetite from U.S. money market funds.
"Japanese banks have gotten more active," said Lance Pan,
director of investment research and strategy with Capital
Advisors Group in Newton, Massachusetts.
The 10 biggest U.S. prime money market funds increased their
exposure to Japanese banks by 11 percent in June from May, Fitch
Ratings said in a report released late Thursday.
Their Japanese bank exposure has doubled since the end of
May 2011 to nearly 12 percent of their total assets, according
to Fitch.
Specifically, their combined holdings in Japanese bank
commercial paper was 0.7 percent at the end of June, unchanged
from May and compared with none in May 2011.
These funds also owned more Nordic bank debt last month,
growing 15 percent from May to 5.5 percent of their combined
assets, Fitch said.
In the meantime, these large funds, which represent about a
quarter of the industry's $2.5 trillion in combined assets,
reduced their exposure to euro zone debt holdings to 8 percent
of their combined assets in June. That was the lowest level
since Fitch began monitoring these funds' holdings at the end of
2006.
ECB'S DRAGHI REMARKS
With heightened anxiety about Spain's finances and whether
Greece might leave the euro zone, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever was required to
avert a euro zone meltdown.
Draghi's remarks raised expectations of bold measures from
ECB and perhaps European leaders to contain the region's
festering debt crisis. This sparked a rally in world stocks, the
euro and other risky investments, while they caused a sell-off
in U.S. Treasuries and interest rates.
Eurodollar futures <0#ED:> for 2015 to 2019 delivery snapped
their four-session winning streak when they posted a series of
contract highs. The December 2015 contract was down 1
basis point at 99.000, slightly below its contract high of
99.025 set on Wednesday.
The likelihood of more ECB action that will stabilize the
banking system helped narrow the spread between the two-year
U.S. interest swap rate and two-year Treasuries
to its tightest level since last August.
The two-year swap spread was last quoted at 21.25 basis
points midmarket from 22.00 basis points on Wednesday.
Benchmark three-month dollar Libor fell to
0.44710 percent, its lowest level since Nov. 8 when it was fixed
at 0.44417 percent.
