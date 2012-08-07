* U.S. 4-week bills sold in recent tight range
* Prospective ECB rate cut pushes Euribor lower
* Interbank lending rates ease
* Overnight collateral rates holding in upper teens
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The Federal Reserve's near-zero
interest-rate policy kept U.S. bill rates low on Tuesday,
providing the backdrop for a typical weekly four-week Treasury
bill sale.
The Treasury sold $40 billion in four-week bills at a high
rate of 0.085 percent, awarding 23.55 percent of the bids at the
high. The value of bids received outflanked those accepted by a
4.23 ratio.
"This was just another business-as-usual four-week bill
auction," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market
economist at Jefferies & Co. "The auction fit the same profile
we've seen a lot in these auctions over the last few months
where the statistics seem to come in a really narrow range."
Elsewhere in the short-term paper market, overnight general
collateral repo rates, closing at 10 basis on Monday, opened
higher on Tuesday, but were expected to soften again by the end
of the day, said Roseanne Briggen, market analyst at IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters.
Two-year and three-year notes traded above general
collateral rates while five-year and seven-year notes were a bit
lower, she said. "The 10-year and bonds remain special, a
function of repo plays" before Treasury's refunding sales of
10-year and 30-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday,
respectively, she said.
Overseas, bank-to-bank lending rates inched down and were
expected to grind lower after the European Central Bank last
week fueled expectations of further interest rate cuts and more
non-conventional policy measures.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed cutting interest rates at their meeting last Thursday
but decided the time was not right.
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its main refinancing rate from its current record low of 0.75
percent, but also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to
charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased on Tuesday
to 0.370 percent from 0.374 percent.
However, investors' immediate focus after last week's
meeting was the prospect of the ECB resuming purchases of
Spanish and Italian government bonds, if the countries activated
the euro zone's rescue funds, to lower borrowing costs.
Since Draghi said on July 26 he would do whatever was
necessary to preserve the euro, Italian one-year bill yields
have halved to 2.38 percent while their Spanish
equivalents have dropped some 150 basis points to
3.17 percent.
Draghi pared expectations of a further cut in the deposit
rate paid to banks on cash parked at the ECB overnight.
The deposit rate has recently tracked 75 basis points below
the refinancing rate so another cut would push it into negative
territory.
The overnight Eonia rate is still seen falling from
its current 11 basis points to around 3 basis points by the end
of the year, according to forward prices.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will boost interbank lending by forcing banks to look for
more profitable options, but so far, institutions are mainly
leaving the money in their current accounts at the ECB.
(Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Sakari Suoninen)