* Futures show view of Fed holding rates into 2015
* Fund managers pare chances on QE3-Reuters poll
* U.S. repo rate ticks up before supply settlement
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Short-term U.S. interest rates
were little changed on Thursday, as traders awaited possible
clues from Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke on whether the central
bank is preparing more stimulus to bolster a sluggish economy.
Low trading volume in cash and futures markets underscored
reluctance among some traders to accumulate bets on further
policy easing.
A Reuters poll showed fund managers now see less than a 50
percent chance the Fed will embark on a third round of
quantitative easing next month.
Still expectations remain high the Fed would do something at
its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting.
U.S. interest rates futures signaled a market outlook that
the Fed would stick to a near zero interest rate policy into
2015, longer than the Fed's current guidance of keeping rates
near zero until late 2014.
"Everyone is expecting a shift in an extension of the
forward rate guidance," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at
TCW in Los Angeles, which manages $127 billion in assets.
U.S. Treasury bill rates were modestly lower with
three-month rates at 0.095 percent, down 0.5 basis
point from Wednesday's close.
The overnight rate on repurchase agreements was last at 0.18
percent, up from 0.16 percent from late on Wednesday. Repurchase
agreements are a key source of funding for Wall Street where
Treasuries and other investments are used as collateral in
exchange for cash.
Wall Street firms will likely need cash on Friday to settle
their purchases of new Treasuries sold this week, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) after
selling a combined $35 billion in two-year supply and $35
billion in five-year debt on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In unsecured lending, the London interbank offered rate on
three-month dollars fell for a sixth straight
session to 0.42075 percent, its lowest since October.
FED SEEN HOLDING RATES NEAR ZERO
The Fed adopted a policy rate target of zero to 0.25 percent
in December 2008 at the height of the global credit crisis.
On Thursday, rates futures implied traders place roughly a
66 percent chance the central bank would leave rates near
zero at the end of 2014.
This compared with 28 percent chance last Tuesday, a day
before the Fed released its minutes on its July 31-Aug 1 meeting
where most policy-makers reckoned more stimulus would be "fairly
soon" unless the economy improves at a "substantial and
sustainable" pace.
In the wake of the minutes, traders have been anticipating
more clues in Chairman Ben Bernanke's opening remarks at 10 a.m.
(1400 GMT) on Friday at a gathering of global central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Most of the traders' focus has been on whether he will hint
at a third round of quantitative easing (QE) in the form of
large scale bond purchases. Two years ago at the same event, he
laid the groundwork on the second bout of QE that involved the
Fed buying $600 billion in long-dated federal debt.
In a Reuters poll published on Thursday, only 44 percent of
fund managers now think the Fed will announce a third round of
quantitative easing after recent data showing a modest
improvement in U.S. economy. This was lower than from 70 percent
in the same poll last month.
There has also been chatter the Fed might lower the interest
it pays on excess reserves to banks, although analysts see such
a move as remote due to the possible disruption to money
markets.
Any of the above measures should keep short-term rates low.