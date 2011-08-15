* Short-selling ban unwinds lenders' hedging strategy

* Euribor/Eonia spread widening on credit concerns

* Funding pressure to remain high for euro zone banks

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 15 Euro zone interest rate futures fell on Monday as a ban on short-selling some financial shares is seen as intensifying interbank lending tensions, already on the rise following a recent escalation of the bloc's crisis.

National regulators imposed a temporary ban on selling borrowed shares on banks in Italy, Spain, France and Belgium from last Friday, following market buzz -- strongly denied -- about the soundness of some French banks.

The move brought some calm in equity markets and helped the iTraxx index of senior financial credit default swaps to retreat from Thursday's record highs of 240 bps to below 230 bps.

But it also caused a common hedging strategy -- a bank shorting a company's shares after it lent money to it as a protection against credit risk -- to unwind.

It also encouraged speculation that similar bans would be applied to CDS and corporate bonds, instruments that lenders also short for hedging.

"Because of the short-selling ban there are companies that cannot hedge their exposure ... There is speculation that it will be done in CDS and bonds as well," said Vatsala Datta, interest rate strategist at Lloyds.

"If they cannot hedge through shorting the CDS or the bond they may not want to take an exposure via lending."

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> were as much as 9 basis points lower on the 2011 strip, implying rising expectations for Euribor rates. The December Euribor future led losses, trading at 98.685 -- an implied rate of 1.315 percent.

While the Euribor interest rate curve remains elevated, the forward overnight interest rate curve is falling, due to comfortable excess liquidity in the system.

The three-month Euribor-Eonia spread, a gauge of credit concerns, widened by 20 bps last week to 60 bps and Lloyds' Datta said it could rise further if no measure is taken to ease euro zone debt concerns.

"The reason why Eonia is at low levels is because of excess liquidity, while Euribor is rising because of funding issues in the market," Datta said. "The next level for Euribor-Eonia is 100 bps which we've seen in March '09."

Excess liquidity in the money markets rose to 160 billion euros, its highest level since July 2010, according to Reuters calculations, mainly due to increasing take-ups at the ECB's unlimited euro liquidity tenders over the past weeks.

Barclays Capital strategists expect ECB cash to remain in high demand in the near future as funding pressure mounts.

"We expect the borrowing at the ECB operations to remain high ... as term funding is not available in the market. Therefore ... we expect the liquidity surplus to remain high, above 100 billion euros," they said in a note.

That is expected to push Eonia rates closer to the ECB's deposit facility rate at 75 bps, compared with 88 bps at Friday's settlement, they added.

DOLLAR FUNDING

Dollar funding costs retreated slightly on the back of a tentative pick-up in risk appetite -- fuelled by signs of an earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and increased noise about more fiscal integration in the euro zone ahead of a Franco-German meeting on Tuesday.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap , which falls when it is more difficult for euro zone banks to find dollars, was last minus 82 bps, not far away from almost three-year lows of minus 95 bps hit last week.

If dollar costs rise further, as expected, some lenders may be forced to ask for greenbacks from the European Central Bank in the near future, tapping the bank's dollar swap line with the Federal Reserve for the first time in a year.

It looked unlikely that the ECB's dollar tender on Wednesday would find any bidders, though.

"So far it's still cheaper to fund in the FX forward market than at the ECB," said Alessandro Tentori, rate strategist at BNP Paribas. "Unless there is a specific situation from some financial institutions I would not expect that to happen." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Stephen Nisbetmm)