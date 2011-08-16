* Latest bout of funding worries to keep interbank lending low

* ECB liquidity injection to distort interbank rates into 2012

* Dollar funding stress high but ECB swap line to stay untapped

By William James

LONDON, August 16 The stress affecting the interbank lending market looks set to remain high in the medium term, analysts said on Tuesday, with the rapid deterioration in funding conditions seen in recent weeks set to hamper markets for months to come.

As worries over the health of euro zone sovereigns have spiralled, stress indicators in the vital short-term lending markets increasingly point to a dwindling appetite to lend between banks, creating the extra effect of spooking overseas lenders.

Markets show stress has edged back from its worst levels but the impact on sentiment and effects of increased dependence on long-term emergency loans from the European Central Bank mean a return to freer lending between banks will be slow in coming.

In response to a rapid worsening of the sovereign debt crisis which threatened to envelop Italy and Spain, the ECB backtracked on attempts to withdraw banking sector support and offered an unlimited amount of six-month loans.

"Without the ECB liquidity facilities I think we would have had a situation similar to that before Lehman Brothers collapsed -- no trust between banks and no interbank lending," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.

The ECB's emergency six-month buffer attracted 50 billion euros of bids from banks struggling to find long-term funding elsewhere, helping to prevent a full-scale funding squeeze while artificially lowering interbank rates and distorting money markets.

"I expect several more months of still abundant liquidity and money market operation to remain far from normal... Now, the starting point for a normalisation has to be a solution to the sovereign crisis," Maraffino said.

Despite lower outright interbank rates, indicators such as the euro Libor/OIS spread, which shows the market valuation of counterparty risk, have more than doubled since late July. On Tuesday the spread eased to a still-elevated 58 basis points from a peak of above 60 bps.

Analysts said a long-term solution to the sovereign crisis, which hits trust between banks because of their large holdings of government bonds, ultimately relied on solid economic growth -- something unlikely to materialise in the near term.

"If it does end up looking like we're heading for a recession in the developed indebted markets -- the U.S., the UK and the more core euro zone markets -- then that's something that would be pretty dire for the money market situation," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro in London.

DOLLAR LINES SLOW TO REOPEN

While ECB cash insulated the impact of reduced access to euros on the interbank market, signs that U.S. money market funds were cutting short-term lending to euro zone banks have pushed up the cost of raising dollars using cross-currency basis swaps.

A tentative recovery of riskier assets and less volatile trading conditions have seen the three-month euro/dollar swap rate ease to -84 bps, but the key funding rate remains within touching distance of its most expensive since late 2008, seen last week at -95 bps.

If dollar costs begin to rise again, as some expect owing to the lack of a quick fix for the euro zone's problems, some lenders may be forced to turn to the ECB's dollar swap line with the Federal Reserve for the first time in a year.

However, with currency swap market rates at their present levels it remained unlikely that the ECB's dollar tender on Wednesday would find any bidders, analysts said. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)