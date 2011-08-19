LONDON/HONG KONG Aug 19 Dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rose on Friday on fears that a bleak economic outlook in the United States and the spreading euro zone debt crisis could take a heavy toll on the region's banking sector.

Investors sought dollars via FX swaps while short-term money market rates in Switzerland and Singapore traded in negative territory with no immediate end in sight to the turmoil that has hit shares, including banks, in recent days.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, had stabilised at slightly higher levels this week compared with last week's 2-1/2 year lows.

The stabilisation came as one bank became the first to tap dollar funds at a European Central Bank auction since February on Wednesday. Although a sign that the bank was unable to access dollars more cheaply in the market, the move reminded investors that measures are in place to deal with liquidity shortages.

But on Friday, the swap fell about 6 basis points to minus 88 bps, as some U.S. lenders preferred to hold on to their cash rather than lending it to some of their euro zone counterparts after a key measure of U.S. manufacturing activity hit a 2-1/2-year low on Thursday.

"We've seen signs of some pressure emerging ... particularly with the increasing recession risks -- people are increasingly using that term after the data yesterday," said MF Global strategist Philip Tyson.

He added that the swap could be capped at around 110 basis points -- the rate that the ECB charged on Wednesday for one-week dollars.

The swap hit its lowest since end-2008 at just below minus 90 bps last week, still way off record lows of below minus 300 bps hit during the Lehman crisis.

Euribor rates fixed lower on Friday under the weight of heavy excess liquidity in the interbank market and a growing belief the ECB will keep interest rates on hold well into 2012.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:>, which rallied by more than 20 basis points on Thursday after the Philly Fed data, were stable or slightly lower across the 2011-2014 strip, implying little change in ECB interest rates. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic of euro zone bank exposures

r.reuters.com/max89r ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BNP Paribas strategist Alessandro Tentori recommended long positions in the December Euribor future to hedge against a potential repeat of the post-Lehman coordinated interest rate cuts by major central banks.

"The curve does not expect this scenario, we have about 62 bps of liquidity premium and another 5 bps in rate cuts by Dec," Tentori said.

The contract was last 1 bps lower at 98.81, after rallying more that 20 bps during Thursday's session.

The main fear in euro zone interbank markets is that if Italy -- hit by a recent debt market sell-off and whose bond yields are currently capped by ECB buying -- is swallowed by the crisis then the currency union risks breaking up.

If that happens, "the banking sector will be decimated and probably cause a global depression," Lloyds strategists said in a note, adding that they ultimately expected euro zone policymakers to make a "hesitant push" towards more fiscal integration and defend the euro.

"Naturally, these extreme scenarios are haunting the market but the reality is that the possibility of experiencing (them) ... is tiny but increasing every day European leaders do not react appropriately to the debt crisis."

PROGRESSIVELY SHORTER

Traders said a spike in three-month dollar Libor to its highest level in 4-1/2 months at 0.29778 percent on Thursday masked the true cost that some banks are having to pay in the interbank unsecured markets, suggesting that stresses in the money markets are mounting.

To protect themselves, some of these European banks have turned to the foreign exchange market, particularly in forwards and swaps, and have so far found funds relatively easier to obtain, though the duration of these loans has progressively shortened in recent weeks, they said.

As the need to secure funding and protect portfolios has grown, it has only exacerbated some of the outsized market moves seen in recent days, said the head of rates trading at a brokerage.

"In these markets, trading activity has gone down substantially and whatever little money some of our clients have made this year, they are happy to stay away and ride out this volatility rather than participate," he said. (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong, editing by Nigel Stephenson)