By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 19 Dollar funding costs for euro
zone banks rose on Friday on fears that a bleak economic outlook
in the United States and the spreading euro zone debt crisis
could take a heavy toll on the region's banking sector.
Investors sought dollars via FX swaps while short-term money
market rates in Switzerland and Singapore traded in negative
territory with no immediate end in sight to the turmoil that has
hit shares, including banks, in recent days.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap, which
falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, had
stabilised at slightly higher levels this week compared with
last week's 2-1/2 year lows.
The stabilisation came as one bank became the first to tap
dollar funds at a European Central Bank auction since February
on Wednesday. Although a sign that the bank was unable to access
dollars more cheaply in the market, the move reminded investors
that measures are in place to deal with liquidity shortages.
But on Friday, the swap fell about 6 basis
points to minus 88 bps, as some U.S. lenders preferred to hold
on to their cash rather than lending it to some of their euro
zone counterparts after a key measure of U.S. manufacturing
activity hit a 2-1/2-year low on Thursday.
"We've seen signs of some pressure emerging... particularly
with the increasing recession risks -- people are increasingly
using that term after the data yesterday," said MF Global
strategist Philip Tyson.
He added that the swap could be capped at around 110 bps --
the rate that the ECB charged on Wednesday for dollars.
The swap hit its lowest since end-2008 at just below minus
90 bps last week, still way off record lows of below minus 300
bps hit at the time of the Lehman collapse.
In another sign of increasing stress, the three-month dollar
Libor spread over overnight index swaps widened by 2 bps to a
new one-year high of 21 bps -- also, way below 2008 highs of
more than 360 bps.
In euro markets -- Libor/OIS spreads rose by 8 bps to 61
bps, off recent lows, but four times the levels seen before the
Italian debt selloff started at the beginning of July.
As investors increasingly look for ways to preserve their
capital rather than get meaningful returns on it, more and more
cash has been piled up in safe-haven Swiss assets, which forced
the Swiss central bank to come up with measures to boost
liquidity and weaken the currency.
This has sent the three-month Swiss franc rate to a record
low of 0.00833 percent <0#CHFLIBORCONTS>
HEDGING
Euribor rates fixed lower on Friday under the weight of
heavy excess liquidity in the interbank market and a growing
belief the ECB will keep interest rates on hold well into 2012.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:>, which rallied by more than 20
basis points on Thursday after the Philly Fed data, were stable
or slightly lower across the 2011-2014 strip, implying little
change in ECB interest rates.
BNP Paribas strategist Alessandro Tentori recommended long
positions in the December Euribor future to hedge against a
potential repeat of the post-Lehman coordinated interest rate
cuts by major central banks.
"The curve does not expect this scenario, we have about 62
bps of liquidity premium and another 5 bps in rate cuts by Dec,"
Tentori said.
The contract was last 1 bps lower at 98.81, after
rallying more that 20 bps during Thursday's session.
The main fear in euro zone interbank markets is that if
Italy -- hit by a recent debt market sell-off and whose bond
yields are currently capped by ECB buying -- is swallowed by the
crisis then the currency union risks breaking up.
If that happens, "the banking sector will be decimated and
probably cause a global depression," Lloyds strategists said in
a note, adding that they ultimately expected euro zone
policymakers to make a "hesitant push" towards more fiscal
integration and defend the euro.
"Naturally, these extreme scenarios are haunting the market
but the reality is that the possibility of experiencing (them)
... is tiny but increasing every day European leaders do not
react appropriately to the debt crisis."
