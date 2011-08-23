* Lower demand at ECB 7-day euro tender, markets stabilising
* Focus turns to demand for ECB dollars on Wednesday
By William James and Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 23 Euro zone banks cut
back on their lending from the European Central Bank on Tuesday,
adding to signs that recent funding pressures were stabilising,
though dollar access remained the market's key concern.
Banks borrowed around 15 billion euros less from the ECB
than they did a week ago at the central bank's regular one-week
tender, indicating a reduced appetite to take extra cash on
board as a buffer against market stress.
"There has been a little bit more stability in the system,
so it may be a question of banks not wanting to hoard as much
cash as they wanted to in the past," said Orlando Green,
strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Under stable market conditions, banks will also typically
borrow less towards the end of a reserve maintenance period.
Nevertheless the level of money in the system above that
needed for banks' daily operations remained high, showing the
extent to which institutions were still cautious about lending
to one another.
Earlier this month banks borrowed 50 billion euros at a
special one-off ECB tender of six-month loans designed to
counter rising tension stemming from the euro zone's sovereign
bond crisis.
Focus will now turn to the ECB's offering of dollar
liquidity on Wednesday. Last week, one bank borrowed $500
million from the central bank amid increasing concern that euro
zone banks were struggling to find willing lenders in the huge
U.S. money market sector.
"It is definitely something that we have to monitor --
especially with the euro/dollar basis very wide -- but I don't
think we're in a situation where there's a squeeze in dollar
funding for European banks," said Credit Agricole's Green.
Euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps, which measure the
cost of swapping euros for dollars, remained at levels
indicating elevated stress. The three-month swap rate
was last at -89 basis points, having fallen to
its lowest since 2008 of nearly -100 bps.
Fitch ratings said on Monday that the largest 10 U.S. money
market funds reduced exposures to European banks and also cut
the duration of their loans.
Traders continue to highlight the scarcity of unsecured
funding for longer than one-month available in both the dollar
and euro lending markets.
Despite all these strains, three-month dollar Libor
has moved at a glacial pace of only 6 bps since mid-July,
suggesting that the high cash buffers held by some of the U.S.
branches of international lenders are being used to meet demand.
The slow increase in Libor has widened the spread between
the three month cash rate and the September and December
eurodollar futures contracts to 41 and 60 bps respectively.
That widening spread is indicative that there is still room
for Libor rates to move higher, said Sean Keane, head of Triple
T Consulting and former head of money market trading at Credit
Suisse in Singapore.
