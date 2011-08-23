* Demand for ECB dollars on Wednesday key to gauging stress
* Euro liquidity buffers high, but banks hoard less cash
* USD Libor rising but counterparty risk measure steady
By William James
LONDON, Aug 23 Money market tensions stayed high
on Tuesday, with players on alert for signs that euro zone banks
were being shut out of dollar funding markets and forced to
borrow from the ECB, even after banks' demand for
euro-denominated loans fell.
Dollar borrowing costs were on an upward path and the cost
of insuring euro zone financial debt rose, putting
investor focus on the European Central Bank's offering of dollar
liquidity on Wednesday.
Last week, one bank borrowed $500 million, accessing the
emergency credit line for the first time since February.
"If we see the same amount (borrowed) or higher, it will be
a real indication of stress in the money market," said
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
"This will affect the euro interbank market and the
peripheral banks will be the ones to suffer most after this."
However, at an ECB tender of euro-denominated funding, banks
borrowed less than they did a week ago, indicating a reduced
appetite to take extra cash as a buffer against market stress.
"There has been a little bit more stability in the system,
so it may be a question of banks not wanting to hoard as much
cash as they wanted to in the past," said Orlando Green,
strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Nevertheless the level of money in the system above that
needed for banks' daily operations remained high, showing
institutions were still cautious about lending to one another.
Earlier this month banks borrowed 50 billion euros at a
special one-off ECB tender of six-month loans designed to
counter rising tension stemming from the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.
DOLLAR FOCUS
Market participants were keen to see whether more banks were
being priced out of the unsecured interbank lending market and
forced to turn to the ECB's costly dollar swap lines.
"It is definitely something that we have to monitor --
especially with the euro/dollar basis very wide -- but I don't
think we're in a situation where there's a squeeze in dollar
funding for European banks," said Credit Agricole's Green.
Euro/dollar cross-currency basis swaps, which measure the
cost of swapping euros for dollars, remained at levels
indicating elevated stress. The three-month swap rate
was last at -89 basis points, having fallen to
its lowest since 2008 at nearly -100 bps last week.
Traders continue to highlight the scarcity of unsecured
funding for longer than one-month available in both the dollar
and euro lending markets.
Fitch ratings said on Monday that the largest 10 U.S. money
market funds reduced exposures to European banks and also cut
the duration of their loans.
Three-month dollar Libor rates rose to their
highest since February at 0.31178 percent. The rate has been
steadily increasing since late July, and eurodollar futures
<0#ED:> point to further rises, signalling increasing costs for
euro zone banks to raise dollar funding.
Nevertheless, the dollar Libor/OIS spread -- a measure of
counterparty risk which rose sharply at the end of August -- was
steady at 21 bps.