By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON , Aug 24 Dollar funding costs for
European banks stayed high on Wednesday but fears that more
institutions would borrow greenbacks from the European Central
Bank proved unfounded, with none seeking cash at a weekly
tender.
European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as
U.S. money fund investors, nervous about exposures to highly
indebted peripheral euro zone countries, reduce the length and
amount of loans to banks in the region.
The ECB's weekly offering of dollars, which is usually
over-priced in comparison with open markets, was used for the
first time since February last week, sparking concerns about
euro zone bank access to money markets .
"The worry was we'd see a significant pick-up in use of the
facility compared with last week so it's a positive a sign it
wasn't used, or perhaps it's better to say a less bad sign,"
said Nobert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
As large U.S. investors pull back, liquidity in the
short-term funding markets has declined and many banks have
instead sought to increase deposits and go to the foreign
exchange market to swap euros for dollars.
"No one really wants to lend dollars, but day-to-day stuff
is getting done," a money markets trader said.
"There's not a vast amount of offers out there but people
know where to go to get cash and so long as they can get it, the
ECB money is expensive."
The cost to swap euros into dollars held at elevated levels
on Tuesday, suggesting dollar-denominated funding European banks
need to run U.S. operations remains constrained.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro
zone banks rise, traded at minus 87 basis points, close to the
highest levels seen since the financial crisis.
FUNDING STRAINS
Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve pledging to keep interest
rates at rock bottom until at least 2013, three-month dollar
Libor costs have risen around 5 basis points in
August but analysts said the relatively modest rise did not tell
the whole story.
The ICAP New York Funding Rate , which allows
banks to submit quotes anonymously is 7 basis points higher than
its Libor equivalent, compared with around 1 basis point higher
in early July.
Quotes submitted for three-month dollar Libor, which
reflects the rate banks believe they can secure funds at, ranged
from 23.5 basis points for HSBC to 35.5 basis points for
Norinchukin Bank.
Financial institutions' credit default swap prices -- the
cost of insuring against a debt default -- have also soared in
recent sessions with the iTraxx senior financials index widening
to record levels above 250 basis points .
"Everyone is scared about the sovereign crisis and if it is
not resolved then obviously the impact will hit the financial
sector more than anything else," said SG credit strategist Suki
Mann.
"In this period you want to hedge out whatever you can and
so you buy CDS and the contagion effect feeds on itself."
Longer-term funding is also an issue with five-year
borrowing costs for the major banks ranging from mid-swaps plus
130 basis points for BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to mid-swaps
plus 350 basis points for Spanish banks Santander and BBVA.
"Once adding in a new issue premium, the clearing level to
fund becomes massively prohibitive," Mann said.