* No bank seeks ECB dollars at weekly tender

* But dollar funding costs remain high for Europe's banks

* Long-term funding costs prohibitive

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON , Aug 24 Dollar funding costs for European banks stayed high on Wednesday but fears that more institutions would borrow greenbacks from the European Central Bank proved unfounded, with none seeking cash at a weekly tender.

European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as U.S. money fund investors, nervous about exposures to highly indebted peripheral euro zone countries, reduce the length and amount of loans to banks in the region.

The ECB's weekly offering of dollars, which is usually over-priced in comparison with open markets, was used for the first time since February last week, sparking concerns about euro zone bank access to money markets .

"The worry was we'd see a significant pick-up in use of the facility compared with last week so it's a positive a sign it wasn't used, or perhaps it's better to say a less bad sign," said Nobert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

As large U.S. investors pull back, liquidity in the short-term funding markets has declined and many banks have instead sought to increase deposits and go to the foreign exchange market to swap euros for dollars.

"No one really wants to lend dollars, but day-to-day stuff is getting done," a money markets trader said.

"There's not a vast amount of offers out there but people know where to go to get cash and so long as they can get it, the ECB money is expensive."

The cost to swap euros into dollars held at elevated levels on Tuesday, suggesting dollar-denominated funding European banks need to run U.S. operations remains constrained.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap , which falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, traded at minus 87 basis points, close to the highest levels seen since the financial crisis.

FUNDING STRAINS

Despite the U.S. Federal Reserve pledging to keep interest rates at rock bottom until at least 2013, three-month dollar Libor costs have risen around 5 basis points in August but analysts said the relatively modest rise did not tell the whole story.

The ICAP New York Funding Rate , which allows banks to submit quotes anonymously is 7 basis points higher than its Libor equivalent, compared with around 1 basis point higher in early July.

Quotes submitted for three-month dollar Libor, which reflects the rate banks believe they can secure funds at, ranged from 23.5 basis points for HSBC to 35.5 basis points for Norinchukin Bank.

Financial institutions' credit default swap prices -- the cost of insuring against a debt default -- have also soared in recent sessions with the iTraxx senior financials index widening to record levels above 250 basis points .

"Everyone is scared about the sovereign crisis and if it is not resolved then obviously the impact will hit the financial sector more than anything else," said SG credit strategist Suki Mann.

"In this period you want to hedge out whatever you can and so you buy CDS and the contagion effect feeds on itself."

Longer-term funding is also an issue with five-year borrowing costs for the major banks ranging from mid-swaps plus 130 basis points for BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank to mid-swaps plus 350 basis points for Spanish banks Santander and BBVA.

"Once adding in a new issue premium, the clearing level to fund becomes massively prohibitive," Mann said.