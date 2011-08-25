* Three-month dollar Libor at one-year high
* France's Credit Agricole: access to U.S. money market
roughly halved
* Fed, ECB could beef up dollar backstop
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 25 Benchmark interbank dollar
borrowing costs edged higher on Thursday with U.S. financial
institutions still reluctant to lend dollars to European banks
on concern over their exposure to the debt of struggling euro
zone states.
Although other gauges of money market strains such as
euro/dollar cross currency basis basis swap rates and FRA-OIS
spreads showed some signs of stabilising from their worst levels
in August, they remained near highs hit in late 2008.
European banking stocks recouped some losses and the
cost of insuring banks' debt against default retreated on
cautious optimism that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will signal more stimulus for the economy in a much-awaited
speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
However, London interbank offered rates for three-month
dollars rose to 0.31900 percent from 0.31428
percent, their highest rate since last August.
Equivalent euro-priced rates were steady, reflecting the
ample liquidity in the banking system as a result of the
European Central Bank offering unlimited funding.
The dollar rate has been steadily rising as U.S. funds have
become increasingly reluctant to lend dollars to European banks
on longer than an overnight basis.
"The situation hasn't changed much in dollar funding. If
anything at the moment the forward FX and basis swaps markets
suggest that pressure is easing very slowly although we remain
very much in those ranges we have occupied for most of this
month," ICAP analyst Chris Clark said.
"There are a lot of unknowns in the market ... The questions
around Greece's second bailout and the impact that's going to
have on banks, how it affects their holdings of peripheral debt
and their commitment to roll over Greek debt under the existing
agreement. All these things are unknown at the moment."
A row over demands by Finland for collateral on Greek
bailout loans is fueling doubts over the ability of euro zone
leaders to tackle the 18-month-old debt crisis.
FED, ECB ON STANDBY
France's Credit Agricole said its access to U.S.
money-market funding had been roughly halved as a result of
market jitters, to around 25 billion euros. Presenting its
second quarter results, the bank said it was however
"well-positioned" in terms of liquidity and had alternative
sources of dollar funding available.
The pressure in broader dollar markets has sent the cost of
exchanging euros for dollars in the foreign exchange market to
post-crisis highs.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
, which measures the premium banks have to pay to
swap euros into dollars, was at minus 83.25 basis points from 84
bps on Wednesday. It was under minus 20 basis points in April.
Many expect it to remain hemmed in below the minus 110 bps
charged by the ECB at its seven-day dollar tender, which a
single bank used last week for the first time in 6 months. There
was no demand for the swap line this week, easing fears that
some banks were being shut out of the dollar market.
While many market strategists saw little chance of the Fed
signalling another round of quantitative easing on Friday, some
said Bernanke and European Central Bank President Jean-Claude
Trichet could beef up current dollar swap lines.
"It's plausible that within a couple of weeks, were the
situation to worsen, we could see some significant announcements
from the Fed and the ECB trying to alleviate the situation,"
said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro in London.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)