LONDON, Aug 30 Euro zone banks borrowed slightly less cash from the European Central Bank than a week ago on Tuesday, but demand for ECB liquidity is likely to remain elevated with no quick fix to the bloc's debt crisis in sight.

Stress in the euro zone interbank markets has intensified over the summer on fears that banks could take a significant hit if the sovereign debt crisis sucks in countries deemed "too big to fail", such as Italy.

Many of the bloc's lenders have already met their reserve requirements with the ECB in the first part of the Aug. 10-Sept. 13 reserve period -- a sign of increased cautiousness -- but that also means their liquidity needs for the second part of the period have declined.

The ECB allotted one-week cash worth 121.67 billion euros ($177 billion), compared with 133.67 maturing.

"(The decline) is just related to the reserve period and not a sign of improvement or worsening of the situation in the euro system," said Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital.

"The trend in the coming months should be for high borrowing of ECB cash because in the repo market we (only) see liquidity for short-term operations."

Longer-term cash tenders in particular should attract constant strong bidding from banks as traders say many in the euro zone find maturities available in both secured and unsecured lending markets getting ever shorter.

Maraffino expects the ECB to allot about 45 billion euros in its three-month liquidity operation on Wednesday, roughly in line with the 48 billion euros expiring, as he says most borrowers of longer-term ECB cash are "persistent bidders".

A Reuters poll of traders showed the ECB may allot 50 billion euros in three-month cash.

"We expect the take-up to remain elevated, as term funding remains quite strained in the euro system," said Elaine Lin, rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Earlier this month the ECB reintroduced six-month funding, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.

DOLLAR FUNDING

There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar funding last Wednesday, helping ease fears about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets, after the facility was used the previous week for the first time since February.

With dollar funding markets broadly steady from last week, analysts say it is unlikely that the facility will be tapped this Wednesday unless one or more euro zone banks face specific dollar tensions.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap , which falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, last traded at -83.25 bps, steady from last week and off August's 2-1/2 year weak point below -90 bps.

Analysts say the basis swaps market was awaiting a wall of commercial paper issuance planned in September which could ease some of the funding strains.

"The chat around the basis market suggests a particularly busy September in on the cards as issuance fires back up and a real thirst for dollar funds drives European financials across the Atlantic to place debt," said ICAP analyst Chris Clark.

"Such activity should, if all goes according to plan, generate bids out along the basis curve while also serving to ease pressure on the front-rolls as banks' reliance on forward FX markets to raise dollars diminishes."

He added the EUR/USD basis curve already appears to be turning better bid, but it will remain subject to volatility for at least another week due to the summer lull.

RBS analysts said outstanding commercial paper has increased by $10 billion since the start of August and warned that if the trend continues some banks could be crowded out as money market funds decrease their assets under management.

"Until more money comes back into the institutional prime funds and both retail and institutional fund managers elect to put that money to work further out the yield curve, European financial institutions may be looking at higher rates on their commercial paper," they said in a note. ($1 = 0.688 Euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)