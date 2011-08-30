* Banks borrow less ECB cash than in pvs week
* Interbank stress still high, to keep demand for ECB cash
elevated
* FX basis markets taking clues from commercial paper
issuance
LONDON, Aug 30 Euro zone banks borrowed slightly
less cash from the European Central Bank than a week ago on
Tuesday, but demand for ECB liquidity is likely to remain
elevated with no quick fix to the bloc's debt crisis in sight.
Stress in the euro zone interbank markets has intensified
over the summer on fears that banks could take a significant hit
if the sovereign debt crisis sucks in countries deemed "too big
to fail", such as Italy.
Many of the bloc's lenders have already met their reserve
requirements with the ECB in the first part of the Aug. 10-Sept.
13 reserve period -- a sign of increased cautiousness -- but
that also means their liquidity needs for the second part of the
period have declined.
The ECB allotted one-week cash worth 121.67 billion euros
($177 billion), compared with 133.67 maturing.
"(The decline) is just related to the reserve period and not
a sign of improvement or worsening of the situation in the euro
system," said Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed income strategist at
Barclays Capital.
"The trend in the coming months should be for high borrowing
of ECB cash because in the repo market we (only) see liquidity
for short-term operations."
Longer-term cash tenders in particular should attract
constant strong bidding from banks as traders say many in the
euro zone find maturities available in both secured and
unsecured lending markets getting ever shorter.
Maraffino expects the ECB to allot about 45 billion euros in
its three-month liquidity operation on Wednesday, roughly in
line with the 48 billion euros expiring, as he says most
borrowers of longer-term ECB cash are "persistent bidders".
A Reuters poll of traders showed the ECB may allot 50
billion euros in three-month cash.
"We expect the take-up to remain elevated, as term funding
remains quite strained in the euro system," said Elaine Lin,
rate strategist at Morgan Stanley.
Earlier this month the ECB reintroduced six-month funding, a
crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it also
extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up
until mid-January.
DOLLAR FUNDING
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding last Wednesday, helping ease fears about euro zone
banks' access to dollar markets, after the facility was used the
previous week for the first time since February.
With dollar funding markets broadly steady from last week,
analysts say it is unlikely that the facility will be tapped
this Wednesday unless one or more euro zone banks face specific
dollar tensions.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro
zone banks rise, last traded at -83.25 bps, steady from last
week and off August's 2-1/2 year weak point below -90 bps.
Analysts say the basis swaps market was awaiting a wall of
commercial paper issuance planned in September which could ease
some of the funding strains.
"The chat around the basis market suggests a particularly
busy September in on the cards as issuance fires back up and a
real thirst for dollar funds drives European financials across
the Atlantic to place debt," said ICAP analyst Chris Clark.
"Such activity should, if all goes according to plan,
generate bids out along the basis curve while also serving to
ease pressure on the front-rolls as banks' reliance on forward
FX markets to raise dollars diminishes."
He added the EUR/USD basis curve already appears to be
turning better bid, but it will remain subject to volatility for
at least another week due to the summer lull.
RBS analysts said outstanding commercial paper has increased
by $10 billion since the start of August and warned that if the
trend continues some banks could be crowded out as money market
funds decrease their assets under management.
"Until more money comes back into the institutional prime
funds and both retail and institutional fund managers elect to
put that money to work further out the yield curve, European
financial institutions may be looking at higher rates on their
commercial paper," they said in a note.
($1 = 0.688 Euros)
