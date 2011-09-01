* Euribor futures rise after poor manufacturing data

* Markets pricing in minor chance of ECB rate cut

* Stress indicators stable for now, but could spike again

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Sept 1 Euro zone interest rate futures dropped on Thursday after weak manufacturing data reinforced doubts that economic growth can help the region solve its debt crisis, and investors continued to price in the possibility of an ECB rate cut.

Market-implied expectations for the next move from the European Central Bank are hard to gauge due to abundant liquidity in the euro system, but the consensus seems to be that the bank may stay on hold for a prolonged period and there is a minor possibility that it could cut rates at some point.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose by up to 6 basis points across the 2011-2013 strip -- implying lower interest rate expectations -- after a key survey showed manufacturing activity in the euro zone contracted for the first time in almost two years in August.

"What we have seen so far is a bit disappointing, with the data today surprising again on the downside," said Matteo Regesta, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas, explaining falling future interest rate expectations in the market.

Regesta estimates the market is pricing in about 8 bps in ECB rate cuts by year-end and adds that no move in rates is fully priced in "for the foreseeable future". His view is that rates would stay on hold for a prolonged period.

"Real rates are negative and inflation is still above the target. A rate cut would be envisaged more in a particularly extreme scenario such as a Greek default," he said.

The December 2011 contract was up 4 bps at 98.69, implying three-month Euribor rates are seen at 1.31 percent at the end of the year. The December 2011/December 2012 Euribor spread has narrowed by about 70 bps since the end of March.

The move was driven by the front end in the first few months as the ECB started to increase rates, but the 2012 end has led the curve flattening from July, when Italy succumbed to a debt market selloff.

The forward euro overnight Eonia rates' curve is also flattening between the dates of the next ECB meetings led by the long end.

Analysts, however, are hesitant to price in rate cuts. If the European Central Bank were to reverse this year's tightening too soon, it would be interpreted by some as admitting a policy mistake, they say. But a string of weak data and an acute debt crisis that shows no signs of easing are pushing markets towards pricing in that scenario.

When gauging interest rate expectations for this year, Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates' strategy at Societe Generale, looks at the December/September Eonia spread, which is about 10 basis points.

"There is not a lot priced in but clearly the market is pricing the possibility of a cut," Chaigneau said. "Our economists believe that rates will be on hold. Personally, I think the market will price in more."

"FORCED SENSE OF CALM"

Stress indicators such as demand for liquidity at ECB auctions, the euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps or the spread between the Libor interbank offered rate and overnight index swaps have been broadly steady over the past week.

But some market watchers say the relief, driven mainly by hopes for more monetary stimulus in the United States and calmer euro peripheral markets due to ECB purchases of Italian and Spanish bonds, may be temporary.

"There is a lot of concern about the situation in Europe, but against that we have had a short-covering in many risk assets -- equities, for example -- and that has somewhat stabilised the global risk sentiment," Chaigneau said.

He said "decent" U.S. non-farm payroll numbers on Friday could further fuel an improvement in sentiment, but warned that the situation remains vulnerable.

He mentioned Finland's demands that Greece will provide collateral for its bailout loans and uncertainty over the impact of the private sector involvement in the second aid deal for Athens as key concerns in the market.

"It is a forced sense of calm. It is really linked to positioning. Once that short-covering is done I'm afraid that the momentum would be fading. We are exposed to a number of risks in Europe." (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Susan Fenton)