* Euribor futures rise after poor manufacturing data
* Markets pricing in minor chance of ECB rate cut
* Stress indicators stable for now, but could spike again
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 1 Euro zone interest rate futures
dropped on Thursday after weak manufacturing data reinforced
doubts that economic growth can help the region solve its debt
crisis, and investors continued to price in the possibility of
an ECB rate cut.
Market-implied expectations for the next move from the
European Central Bank are hard to gauge due to abundant
liquidity in the euro system, but the consensus seems to be that
the bank may stay on hold for a prolonged period and there is a
minor possibility that it could cut rates at some point.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose by up to 6 basis points across
the 2011-2013 strip -- implying lower interest rate expectations
-- after a key survey showed manufacturing activity in the euro
zone contracted for the first time in almost two years in
August.
"What we have seen so far is a bit disappointing, with the
data today surprising again on the downside," said Matteo
Regesta, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas, explaining
falling future interest rate expectations in the market.
Regesta estimates the market is pricing in about 8 bps in
ECB rate cuts by year-end and adds that no move in rates is
fully priced in "for the foreseeable future". His view is that
rates would stay on hold for a prolonged period.
"Real rates are negative and inflation is still above the
target. A rate cut would be envisaged more in a particularly
extreme scenario such as a Greek default," he said.
The December 2011 contract was up 4 bps at 98.69,
implying three-month Euribor rates are seen at 1.31 percent at
the end of the year. The December 2011/December 2012 Euribor
spread has narrowed by about 70 bps since the end of March.
The move was driven by the front end in the first few months
as the ECB started to increase rates, but the 2012 end has led
the curve flattening from July, when Italy succumbed to a debt
market selloff.
The forward euro overnight Eonia rates' curve is also
flattening between the dates of the next ECB meetings led by the
long end.
Analysts, however, are hesitant to price in rate cuts. If
the European Central Bank were to reverse this year's
tightening too soon, it would be interpreted by some as
admitting a policy mistake, they say. But a string of weak data
and an acute debt crisis that shows no signs of easing are
pushing markets towards pricing in that scenario.
When gauging interest rate expectations for this year,
Vincent Chaigneau, head of rates' strategy at Societe Generale,
looks at the December/September Eonia spread, which is about 10
basis points.
"There is not a lot priced in but clearly the market is
pricing the possibility of a cut," Chaigneau said. "Our
economists believe that rates will be on hold. Personally, I
think the market will price in more."
"FORCED SENSE OF CALM"
Stress indicators such as demand for liquidity at ECB
auctions, the euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps or the
spread between the Libor interbank offered rate and overnight
index swaps have been broadly steady over the past week.
But some market watchers say the relief, driven mainly by
hopes for more monetary stimulus in the United States and calmer
euro peripheral markets due to ECB purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds, may be temporary.
"There is a lot of concern about the situation in Europe,
but against that we have had a short-covering in many risk
assets -- equities, for example -- and that has somewhat
stabilised the global risk sentiment," Chaigneau said.
He said "decent" U.S. non-farm payroll numbers on Friday
could further fuel an improvement in sentiment, but warned that
the situation remains vulnerable.
He mentioned Finland's demands that Greece will provide
collateral for its bailout loans and uncertainty over the impact
of the private sector involvement in the second aid deal for
Athens as key concerns in the market.
"It is a forced sense of calm. It is really linked to
positioning. Once that short-covering is done I'm afraid that
the momentum would be fading. We are exposed to a number of
risks in Europe."
