* Dollar funding costs push higher again

* But crisis seen averted by help from Europe

* Longer-term funding solutions needed

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Sept 6 Reluctance among U.S. money market funds to lend to European banks kept dollar funding costs high on Tuesday but access to unlimited cash in Europe was expected to keep a crisis at bay for now.

Squabbles over an Italian austerity package and fraught talks over a second Greek aid package have heightened investor concern over the impact on the banking sector of a potential default in the euro zone.

As a result U.S. subsidiaries of European banks appear to be increasingly reliant on their parents for funding.

Federal Reserve data released last week showed money owed to European parent banks by U.S. subsidiaries increased by around $150 billion in August to $246.6 billion and over the last year by more than $500 billion from a net credit of $314 billion.

The data also showed cash reserves held at the Fed by the subsidiaries fell $100 billion in the first week of the month, before returning to levels seen in June and July.

"The cash assets cushion foreign subsidiaries in an environment where dollar funding conditions are more problematic," said JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

European banks have found access to U.S. dollars via traditional channels dwindling as money market funds, under pressure from investors, scale back lending.

U.S. commercial paper issued by foreign banks stabilised in August at around $224 billion dollars, down around $25 billion from levels in April, the latest Fed data showed.

But senior financing markets have been closed to European banks for two months, with just 19 billion euros of covered bond issuance in August, according to Societe Generale.

And money market lending at all but the shortest maturities is non-existent.

"Everyone is still very much on hold and not rushing back into the market," a trader said. "There is no bank to bank lending because there is no confidence in counterparties."

Although European banks hold around 200 billion euros of excess liquidity from the European Central Bank, according to Morgan Stanley, they are hoarding it rather than lending it.

Reflecting that, overnight deposits at the central bank hit a one-year high of 167 billion euros and 100 banks offered cash to the ECB at its weekly bond buying sterilisation operation, compared with an average of around 60 banks earlier in the year.

UNLIMITED SUPPLY

European banks are able to swap euros -- of which they have an unlimited supply from the ECB -- into dollars in the FX market for a defined time but the cost of doing this has risen sharply.

The three-month spread, or basis, on euro-dollar cross FX swaps widened this week past 100 basis points, a level not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, from about 84 bps at the end of August.

"The basis reflects to some extent that even the dollar funding the parent bank is trying to raise is not easy to get, but they are managing to get the funding they need," said JPMorgan's Panigirtzoglou.

"The cash assets of the subsidiaries have increased in August, which is a positive signal. If they were being drawn down very rapidly it would be a very negative sign."

The basis is expected to be capped near current levels with the ECB already offering banks weekly dollar funding and having offered three-month dollar funds in the past.

"The ECB are keeping a lid on things," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger. "They've shown before that if the situation deteriorates they'll offer three-month funds so the basis should be somewhat capped near current levels."

With the dollar swap line priced at 100 bps over overnight indexed swaps it is currently an expensive option, but three-month central bank funding could become more attractive if the cross currency basis swap reached 108 bps.

But banks cannot survive on short-term funding and with senior bond markets closed, shares plummeting and little interest from private investors to provide equity, they must find ways to plug a capital hole left by tighter regulation and years of anaemic income. For analysis see .

"Over the longer term, banks have to look for other opportunities," said Societe Generale's head of bank credit research Hank Calenti.

"If the senior unsecured market isn't there, then it has to be secured, i.e. covered, or a reduction in balance sheet size. Given where valuations are now there are no other viable options." (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)